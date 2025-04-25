Tesla owner shares footage of 'disgusting' behavior in parking lot: 'Just why?'

"Actually turn it into the police."

While this isn't close to the most damaging instance of anti-Tesla vandalism, it's in the running for the grossest.

A Tesla owner shared screenshots of what they described as the "most disgusting Sentry video" to the r/TeslaModelY subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My Tesla got marked (peed) by this 'creature' at Brooklyn tonight," the Redditor wrote.

They spared the internet full footage of the incident, but a couple of screenshots seem to show the offender getting ready to urinate on the car.

One confused commenter responded: "Why? Just why?"

While it's impossible to pinpoint the exact reason for the unseemly behavior, it could be tied to growing anti-Elon Musk backlash. Musk's foray into politics has sparked a lot of anger that has been redirected by some into various acts of vandalism, including slashing tires and keying cars.

Those two acts can cost Tesla owners in the form of repairs, which wasn't lost on Redditors.

"That sucks but it's way better than being keyed," a user reassured the original poster. Another commenter quipped "better peed than keyed" in agreement.

No matter how you feel about Musk or Tesla, vandalizing others' property is not the way to express your feelings. For one thing, many Tesla owners don't endorse Musk's agenda at all and didn't buy the vehicles to make a political statement.

Outside of any feelings about Musk in particular, it's also worth acknowledging that Tesla has been at the forefront of many positives when it comes to helping fuel the popularity of EVs and that many Tesla buyers were aiming to be part of that. That includes the industry-leading Supercharger network, which is now becoming accessible to more drivers of competitor vehicle brands.

EVs overall can play a valuable role in reducing our collective tailpipe pollution and reliance on dirty energy. That can slow the dangerous warming of the planet that is fueling an increase in the strength and likelihood of devastating extreme weather events. While imperfect, EVs are better for the planet than gas-powered vehicles.

EV vandalism can discourage drivers who are considering an EV for their next ride or push current owners away. For Tesla owners, features like Sentry mode at least provide documentation of vandalism to show law enforcement. There are also options available if they want to resell their EV.

Redditors had more to say about the incident.

"Actually turn it into the police," a user suggested. "Indecent exposure at a minimum."

"Bro could've peed on any car and chose to do it on the Tesla that records," a viewer mused.

