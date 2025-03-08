New study reveals impressive trend among EV owners — and it's great news for used car buyers

"I expect we'll start to see more awareness of other emerging brands as more motorists see them on the roads."

Drivers who own electric vehicles are universal in their commitment to not returning to gas-guzzling cars with internal combustion engines, a new study revealed.

As explained by EVs & Beyond, Motorpoint surveyed nearly 2,000 car owners in the United Kingdom, with "100% of EV owners surveyed saying their next car would be an EV."

The survey tested motorists' ability to identify all EV brands based solely on their logos. While 87% of those who participated in the survey were unable to name all the brands, the poll shined a light on the growing EV market that could influence purchasing habits in the future.

"We've seen lots of investment in electric vehicles and new manufacturers entering the market – offering motorists greater choice when choosing their next car," Motorpoint EV expert Mike Vousden told EVs & Beyond. "While Tesla currently has a huge lead when it comes to brand-recognition, its cars are now a common sight on UK roads."

Tesla was the most recognized brand at 66%, followed by Polestar (23%) and BYD (18%). Nio, Rivian, and Xpeng were among the least recognized brands, but increased awareness could help change that.

"I expect we'll start to see more awareness of other emerging brands as more motorists see them on the roads. More EVs on the used car market means motorists benefit from more choice at a lower price point," Vousden added. "Some really exciting EV brands have developed in China and will gradually become more readily available on the used car market. These brands can be a great option for motorists as they offer cutting-edge technology and lots of equipment at a very reasonable price."

In addition to being a trendy way to get around, electric vehicles offer major benefits for passengers and drivers alike. Since they don't produce tailpipe emissions, EVs improve air quality by reducing harmful pollution that can lead to respiratory issues such as asthma.

While prospective buyers previously questioned the price point of electric vehicles, EVs are becoming more affordable and accessible thanks to falling prices and tax credits from initiatives such as the Inflation Reduction Act. These incentives facilitate the switch to an electric vehicle, so they're worth exploring if you're seeking more sustainable and cost-effective transportation options.

