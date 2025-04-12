  • Business Business

Electric vehicle manufacturers announce game-changing update that could transform the industry: 'Many benefits'

This is a big step for broader EV adoption.

by Drew Jones
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Honda and Acura electric vehicles are gaining access to the Tesla Supercharger network this summer, Teslarati reported. This will give Honda and Acura drivers significantly more charging options, allowing them to use more than 20,000 Supercharger stations nationwide.

Starting in June, Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX drivers can acquire a Honda-approved fast-charging adapter at authorized U.S. dealerships.

Tesla has recently come under scrutiny amid CEO Elon Musk's political activities, which appear to have damaged brand trust among many consumers. While the automaker's EV sales are tanking, its Superchargers provide a robust network.

Having access to these Superchargers would significantly expand the fast-charging options available, addressing common concerns about charging infrastructure and range anxiety.

According to EVBox, 41% of potential EV drivers in 2022 expressed concern about not being able to charge their vehicle when needed.

Tesla Superchargers are already available to several other car companies' electric vehicles, including Rivian, Ford, and Mercedes-Benz. The network is renowned for its reliability, boasting a low failure rate compared with other public charging stations.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"By the end of this decade, we strive to provide Honda and Acura EV drivers with the most convenient and easy charging at more than 100,000 charge points nationwide, helping people choose to purchase an EV for the many benefits of driving one," said Ryan Harty, assistant vice president of sustainability and business development at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. in a press release.

Honda is aiming to have 100,000 charging stations for Honda and Acura EV drivers by 2030.

While the adapters are tested for safety and compatibility, one downside is that the introduction of third-party adapters can sometimes lead to unforeseen issues, such as reduced charging speeds or potential damage to charging ports. Ford previously advised some EV customers to stop using certain adapters due to such concerns. Rivian and General Motors hadn't noticed the same issue.

By facilitating better access to charging infrastructure, this partnership could encourage more consumers to adopt EVs. The increased demand for Supercharger stations may necessitate further expansion, which could raise concerns about the environmental impact of manufacturing and installing additional charging units nationwide.

Nonetheless, this is a big step for broader EV adoption — and the drivers who want to save money on fuel and maintenance. Ultimately, EVs are responsible for much less pollution over their lifetimes than gas-guzzlers, even when taking into account manufacturing, charging, and mining for battery materials.

