Tesla owner uncovers game-changing way to resell EVs for the biggest profit: 'You can negotiate for the best … price'

YouTube is teeming with content creators who focus on their love of electric vehicles. Tesla Joy (@TeslaJoy) is one of the most enthusiastic EV owners you'll find on there. She offers insight and information on everything Tesla, from how her 2018 Model 3 is doing to the nuances of new UI updates and more.

Joy not only covers big Tesla topics, news updates, and the like, but she also shares her personal experiences as an EV owner. Viewers can learn how to prolong battery lifespan, how to survive strictly off of Superchargers, and what to expect as their vehicle ages.

In a video from a few months back titled "Surprising outcomes after 6 years with a Tesla Model 3," Tesla Joy shared some major info.

The video largely covers the current state of Joy's Model 3 after six years and over 62,000 miles. However, around the 3:45 mark, she begins discussing EV battery report company Recurrent.

"This is a great platform for all Tesla owners to gain insights on their real-world battery range information," she explains.

Recurrent is something like a Carfax for EVs. It allows you to track your own EV battery health (for free) as well as the battery health of any EVs you might be looking to buy.

"If you're thinking about buying or selling your Tesla, it has up-to-date information on current used EV market based on your car's real-world range," Tesla Joy goes on to explain. "Armed with this information, you can negotiate for the best buying or selling price of your secondhand EV."

Using Recurrent's EV battery reports, you can potentially boost your EV's value by offering prospective buyers an officially documented reason to feel confident about their purchase. EV sellers are estimated to make an additional $1,400 on average when reselling with Recurrent.

And the used EV market is heating up.

Scott Case, Recurrent's CEO, told The Cool Down that "the used car market is more than twice the size of the new car market. Every car can be sold new once, but gets sold used typically two more times, and so in a lot of ways, it's a more important market than the new EV market."

This boost in resale value can make EVs an even more enticing prospect. Not only will you be saving money while reducing your environmental impact, but reselling can be lucrative if you ever have a change of heart.

