First-time Tesla owner shares what shocked him the most after owning the car for a year: 'The more I drive this car…'

A Tesla owner has given curious drivers insight into the potential savings of switching to an electric vehicle.

Allen Tran (@allenvert) posted a TikTok showing the estimated amount of money he saved in the first year of owning his Tesla. While he expected higher gas savings, he did cut his monthly fueling expenses by about $30. The real money saver was in maintenance, he said.

His previous car was certainly luxurious. However, he said that the maintenance costs added up to tens of thousands over a few short years.

"I've already racked up almost 15,000 miles on this car," he said. "And the only repairs I had to do was swapping out two tires in the back, which cost about $600. And the more I drive this car, the more savings I will actually get from not having to repair this car as much."

Tran highlighted a major perk of owning an electric vehicle: the savings. One study found that driving electric can cut your gas and maintenance expenses up to $8,000.

Many models are becoming more affordable, and options are becoming more plentiful. This makes switching to an EV more accessible to everyone, allowing more drivers to take advantage of these benefits. Plus, it cuts the amount of dirty, heat-trapping pollution that drivers release.

Other TikTok users found Tran's video helpful, saying it clarified the benefits of switching to an EV, and some shared their own savings after going electric.

"No oil changes, no transmission rebuilds, no need for timing belt replacements and engine repairs. I think it's a huge savings," one person said.

"Soooo… get solar and get free gas for life? Why not charge at home? Teslas have almost zero maintenance," another suggested.

