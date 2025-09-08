Automaker turns heads with affordable, shrunken-down EVs: 'Is this the future?'

These vehicles would be ideal for some drivers.

Ever wish the cool getaway car in action movies existed in real life?

Mobilize, an auto company supported by the well-known carmaker Renault, may have an answer. At a recent exposition in Milan, it unveiled a fascinating series of three mini-EVs that are tailor-made for a variety of low-speed uses, according to CleanTechnica.

What are your thoughts on @WeAreMobilizers electric micro-cars? ⚡️ It was so interesting discovering more about these little cars, especially the Duo. They truly are the perfect electric city cars. And how cool are those doors? 👀 I was also impressed by Mobilize's commitment to sustainable mobility.

For starters, the Duo 45 Neo fits two passengers and can go about 27 miles per hour, which means teenagers 14 years or older can drive it without a license. The twin model, the Duo 80 Evo, requires a license and maxes out around 50 miles per hour.

The third model, the Bento 80, gives up a seat to fit a cargo hold that turns the car into an agile solution for deliveries, according to CleanTechnica.

As the outlet reported, these vehicles are ideal for city-living and dealing with tight parking, short commutes, and dense traffic. All three models have the same blocky style, shrunken size, and simplified interior. They are also all fully electric — not to mention their vertically opening doors that give the Batmobile a run for its money.

Mobilize's newcomers are already making waves in the industry, in part due to their low price tags. Running between $8,000 and $10,000, they rank among the more affordable EVs on the market.

However, there is more to consider beyond the upfront cost with any EV. Since no gas is required, EV drivers save money with every charge. Plus, they get to say goodbye to oil changes and other costly maintenance, along with tailpipe pollution.

Pairing an EV with home solar can bump up those savings even higher. For tips and tricks in the world of solar — including how to save thousands during installation — EnergySage is the place to look.

Granted, there are real concerns over the environmental impact of the mining needed to make EV batteries. Yet the reality is, they can spare the planet from the much greater amounts of harmful mining that the coal, oil, and gas industries require.

Research and policy efforts are even pioneering ways to reuse and recycle EV batteries so that their components do not need to be continually harvested.

Mobilize's unique EVs are currently only available in Italy, France, and Spain, but the company will likely expand further into Europe, CleanTechnica explained.

"Is this the future of mobility?" Laura (@laurafromthedesert) asked in a TikTok review of the cars.

