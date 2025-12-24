Dashcam footage shows aggressive driver facing instant consequences: 'Hope it was worth it'

One Tesla driver found themselves faced off against a road-raging truck on the road, only to find out that instant karma may exist.

Dash cam footage shared to the r/TeslaCam subreddit with the title "Road Rage into Accident" shows the 44-second interaction from June 30, 2024. Sitting at a middle right-hand turn lane, as soon as the truck pulled up behind the Tesla driver, they started honking as the poster was checking for traffic. Once the light turns green, "they then floor it to cut me off and try to brake-check me," the poster said. "Only to go back to their intended lane and hit the car coming up."

"Hope it was worth it!" the poster added. "[Feel bad] for the car that got hit."

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

According to Reuters, Tesla cars have become targets of vandalism in several countries as a response to CEO Elon Musk's recent far-right-wing activism. From paint thrown on the cars to Molotov cocktails, road rage incidents with Teslas haven't been limited to the road.

More than a headache for current owners, it's a potential barrier to new owners as well. Unplugged or destroyed chargers or aggressive truck drivers could discourage others from switching to an EV, which slows down the clean energy transition to move away from dirty energy sources that fuel traditional cars.

Often, anger toward EVs is rooted in fear of replacement and misinformation about their sustainability. Even EVs fueled on the dirtiest, coal-powered grids are still cleaner than gas cars, without tailpipe pollution. While mining for battery minerals takes a lot of upfront investment and carbon cost, it's minimal compared to the more than 15 billion nonrenewable tons of oil, gas, and coal we extract each year.

But the reality is, even as a Tesla's tires are slashed, or yet another vandal gets caught keying on Sentry Mode, EV drivers save up to 60% less per year on fuel costs compared to gas-powered vehicles and save 40% on repair and maintenance costs without having to worry about oil changes or faulty spark plugs.

Commenters on the post were pleased with the quick payback.

"Instant karma," one wrote.

One questioned a common part of road rage: "What is it with trucks and electric vehicles?"

"Good job!" another said. "Don't forget to send him a copy of the video so he can enjoy it."

