Tesla driver baffled after discovering mysterious tire damage: 'No idea what else could have caused this'

Imagine returning to your parked car to find your tire with a gaping slash. Was it vandalized, or were you just unlucky with the curb?

Confused, one Tesla driver asked the r/Cartalk subreddit whether their suspicions were correct.

"Did my tire get slashed? … No idea what else could have caused this," the OP described, attaching a photo of the damaged tire to their post.

"99.9% of the time people ask if their tire was slashed, it's curb damage. You are the 0.1%," one commenter confirmed.

Considering the lack of damage to the rims on the wheel and the inward direction of the slash, many commenters agreed that the tire was intentionally cut.

"What is it with people destroying Teslas? Like fine, Teslas aren't my favorite car either, but … it doesn't mean you should start slashing someone else's tires cos you don't like the car they drive," one commenter reasoned.

Whether people have preferences on brands and types of cars, electric vehicles are helping to significantly lower the nation's carbon pollution, which helps slow the rate of the warming planet.

EVs release zero tailpipe pollution, which improves air quality for commuters and communities. These cars can also be recharged with renewable, clean energy sources like solar, making these cars even more environmentally friendly and reducing our dependence on dirty fuels.

Some may say that EVs aren't as environmentally friendly as we think, as they still create pollution during the battery manufacturing process. However, as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency notes, the amount of pollution over the lifetime of an EV (including manufacturing, charging, and driving) is still typically lower than that of a gas-powered car.

Vandalism of EVs and electric vehicle charging stations, however, like in the OP's case, can turn drivers away from adopting EVs, which has been crucial in cutting our use of dirty energy sources like gas.

Even if a particular electric vehicle brand or type of car does not align with our preferences, we can still appreciate the progressive steps that EVs are taking to bring about a healthier, cleaner, and cooler planet.

"Appreciate everyone's insight. Imma get the tire replaced," the OP thanked the commenters.

"Should have footage of it with the Tesla camera being activated," one commenter suggested.

