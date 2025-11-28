Tesla driver frustrated after watching footage of concerning acts: 'I don't know what to do anymore'

"I would be super upset with that."

An annoyed Tesla owner shared a video captured by the vehicle's Sentry Mode camera of someone spitting on their car.

The Tesla owner posted the video on the r/ModelY subreddit, showing a group of five young men walking by the vehicle in a parking garage. The first man to walk past got closer to the Tesla and then spat on it.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

In the caption, the Redditor explained, "I don't know what to do anymore. 3rd time this week with random incidents like this."

It's frustrating and unfair for Tesla owners to have their cars vandalized for things beyond their control, such as Elon Musk's political career.

This behavior discourages people from choosing an electric vehicle, which slows down the adoption of EVs. It's a loss for people and the planet. EVs come with many benefits, including financial savings and a zippy driving experience.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get 50% off the wearable health device that can help you live a longer, stronger life Hume Band isn’t just another wearable health device — it’s your personal longevity coach, analyzing your body data to help you make small adjustments for a longer, healthier life. Hume's tracking technology monitors your metabolic capacity and gives you real-time insights into whether your daily choices are slowing aging or speeding it up — and for a limited time you can get it for 50% off. Learn more

Charging an EV costs less than fueling a traditional gas-powered vehicle. According to a 2020 Consumer Reports study, EV drivers spend about 60% less money fueling their cars every year compared to gas-powered car owners. This was echoed by a study from the University of Michigan that found EVs cost around $485 to fuel a year, while gas-powered cars cost closer to $1,120, according to Forbes.

Those savings can stack up even more if you charge your car with solar panels. You can use TCD's Solar Explorer to review options. One partner, EnergySage, offers free tools to find and compare quotes from local, vetted installers. You could possibly power up your EV for next to nothing.

On top of the financial savings and fun driving experience, EVs are also kinder to the planet. They don't create tailpipe pollution, and they don't require the mining of harmful fuels like gas and oil.

EVs do use lithium-ion batteries, which require mining for lithium and must be charged, both of which can create pollution. However, EVs still create substantially less pollution.

According to Reuters, even EVs charged using coal-fired grids create fewer carbon emissions. But when people treat Teslas like this, it makes people hesitate to switch to an EV.

Other Tesla owners commiserated with the OP.

One person commented, "I'm sorry to see that. I would be super upset with that."

And another wrote, "Some people just suck. Hope some shame comes their way. Karma def will."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.