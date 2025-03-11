  • Home Home

Tesla owner returns to frustrating scene in parking lot: 'I just cannot imagine doing something like this'

"That's terrible, in fact."

by Stephen Proctor
"That's terrible, in fact."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Another Tesla has been vandalized, and for the victim, it seems like it didn't come as much of a surprise.

A Redditor posted a picture to the r/TeslaModel3 subreddit showing white paint splattered on the hood of their gray Tesla

"That's terrible, in fact."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Well it happened," read the post's heading, followed by the caption, "Someone vandalized my car with paint."

Unfortunately, there's no shortage of stories about Teslas being intentionally damaged. Owners of the electric vehicles have seen their cars keyed or hit with whatever is available, including one story in which a Model 3 suffered a broken windshield and was splattered with mayonnaise and chicken noodle soup.

It's tough to know exactly where the Tesla hate comes from. It has been attributed to anti-electric vehicle sentiment, but it is also perhaps because of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's involvement in American politics. 

It could even be because people incorrectly believe that the battery manufacturing process is worse for the planet than the widespread use of gas-powered vehicles. Vandalism to EV charging stations has also been rampant in recent years.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Whatever the reason, the damage is much more far-reaching than simply a Tesla owner having to make repairs. Stories like these could dissuade someone from making their next vehicle an EV, choosing instead to drive a gas-powered vehicle that creates carbon pollution, which is one of the main causes of the planet's overheating.

One person commented, "I just cannot imagine doing something like this, to…anyone's property."

Another commenter shared that sentiment, posting, "Wow…this takes a pretty low person to do this to someone else."

Do you think EVs are more stylish than gas cars?

Definitely 💅

No way 👎

A few models are 😅

Most models are 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Hmm, sorry about that. That's terrible, in fact," another commenter said before sharing a good idea for Tesla owners. "I have a clear wrap on mine that I hope protects mine from such events where I can have it peeled off and a new wrap put on."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x