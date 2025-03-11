Tesla owner returns to frustrating scene in parking lot: 'I just cannot imagine doing something like this'

Another Tesla has been vandalized, and for the victim, it seems like it didn't come as much of a surprise.

A Redditor posted a picture to the r/TeslaModel3 subreddit showing white paint splattered on the hood of their gray Tesla.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Well it happened," read the post's heading, followed by the caption, "Someone vandalized my car with paint."

Unfortunately, there's no shortage of stories about Teslas being intentionally damaged. Owners of the electric vehicles have seen their cars keyed or hit with whatever is available, including one story in which a Model 3 suffered a broken windshield and was splattered with mayonnaise and chicken noodle soup.

It's tough to know exactly where the Tesla hate comes from. It has been attributed to anti-electric vehicle sentiment, but it is also perhaps because of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's involvement in American politics.

It could even be because people incorrectly believe that the battery manufacturing process is worse for the planet than the widespread use of gas-powered vehicles. Vandalism to EV charging stations has also been rampant in recent years.

Whatever the reason, the damage is much more far-reaching than simply a Tesla owner having to make repairs. Stories like these could dissuade someone from making their next vehicle an EV, choosing instead to drive a gas-powered vehicle that creates carbon pollution, which is one of the main causes of the planet's overheating.

One person commented, "I just cannot imagine doing something like this, to…anyone's property."

Another commenter shared that sentiment, posting, "Wow…this takes a pretty low person to do this to someone else."

"Hmm, sorry about that. That's terrible, in fact," another commenter said before sharing a good idea for Tesla owners. "I have a clear wrap on mine that I hope protects mine from such events where I can have it peeled off and a new wrap put on."

