Tesla owner shares stunning footage of blatant act on city street: 'Imagine living a life like that'

A Tesla owner posted footage of their vehicle being keyed while it was parked on the side of a well-lit commercial area. The vandal looked at the vehicle's camera several times before scraping his key along the side of the car, seemingly unbothered by the fact that he was being recorded.

The original poster titled the post "The Tesla hate is real," and they're not wrong.

Shared to the r/TeslaModel3 subreddit, the post received a lot of comments from other outraged Redditors.

"Imagine living a life like that. Sad!" one commenter said about the vandal in response to the blatant action.

Teslas have increasingly become targets of vandalism, and though the reasons behind the actions aren't always clear, it is speculated that some critics may be against the environmental progress that Teslas represent, or they might be against the brand, specifically.

Incidents of vandalism increased after Tesla CEO Elon Musk was appointed as a special government employee in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, which has put a greater spotlight on the issue of Tesla and overall EV vandalism. That prompted this case, which predates Musk's involvement with Donald Trump's presidential campaign, to receive renewed attention.

Musk's temporary appointment has ended, but the vandalism continues. These incidents of vandalism directed at Teslas and charging stations can deter car owners from considering the brand, or even switching to an electric vehicle from a gas-powered vehicle at all. This fear slows the widespread EV adoption that is essential to reducing our reliance on dirty energy sources such as gas and oil.

EVs do not produce exhaust pollution, which helps improve air quality. This is a win for human health and the environment. Air pollution from vehicles is a major cause of asthma and contributes to the warming of the planet.

There is some concern about the environmental impact of the EV battery-manufacturing process. While it's true that there is some impact, research shows that the environmental benefits of using EVs over the long term outweigh the negative effects of manufacturing the batteries. The process continues to improve, and, even as it stands, has less impact than the mining that is done to support gas-powered vehicles.

Switching to an EV is a great step toward a cleaner future, and as the power grid diversifies and becomes more sustainable, the environmental advantages of EV ownership will continue to grow.

Unfortunately, "the Tesla hate" is an obstacle to the widespread adoption of EVs. Redditors who commented on the OP's video were dismayed and frustrated.

"Piece of s***," one commenter declared.

"And it's only going to get worse because of Musk's recent behavior," another commenter said.

Another asked, "Why? Just why?"

