Tesla dashcam footage sparks fury online after capturing act of vandalism: ‘Can people just leave other people’s property alone?’

Surprisingly, it appears some people are still unaware that Tesla dashcams are able to record when the vehicles are parked.

In the subreddit r/PublicFreakout, a Redditor shared fury-inducing footage of a woman in Toronto appearing to key one of the automaker’s electric vehicles after the sun had gone down.

“Just why?” one commenter wrote.

“This is just stupid,” another person said.

Owners of Tesla vehicles have been reporting vandalism of their EVs for a number of years. In November, a San Diego woman and her son returned from a medical appointment to find scratches on their car.

The motive was unknown in that instance, though misinformation about climate issues can contribute to a misunderstanding or fear of people’s eco-friendly choices, with rolling coal a dangerous way others have seemingly expressed their displeasure.

The increased adoption of EVs, thanks in part to tax incentives available in the United States under the Inflation Reduction Act, has provided a glimmer of hope as the world aims to reduce its reliance on dirty energy, including oil, gas, and coal.

Gas-powered vehicles produce carbon pollution that has been linked to the overheating of our Earth and respiratory issues like asthma, but the tailpipes of EVs are emission-free, making them more planet-friendly vehicles that also save their owners money on long-term maintenance.

While more work needs to be done — and is being done — to support the continued transition to EVs, the Economic Policy Institute estimates that more than 150,000 jobs could be created in the auto sector in 2030 because of the vehicles if a number of factors fall into place.

It’s unclear why the woman in the latest video decided to damage someone else’s property, but Redditors seemed to agree that her actions weren’t excusable.

“Can people just leave other people’s property alone? Like mind your business,” one person wrote.

“I am not a big fan of Teslas but I wouldn’t go as far as vandalizing them, kinda useless to vandalize someone else’s property over anger or hate,” another said.

