Tesla executive sets record straight about alleged Cybertruck production problem: ‘It’s hard to predict these things’

“It’s going to take some time to really test it.”

In an earnings call, a Tesla executive responded to concerns about alleged Cybertruck production problems as the highly anticipated electric vehicle ramps up production in 2024.

“What has been the barrier to ramping 4680 cells into the multimillion cells per week rate, and when do you expect to get there?” retail investor Michael G. asked, as reported by Teslarati.

“First, I just want to allay any concerns regarding 4680 limiting the Cybertruck ramp because I’ve seen some people commenting about that,” responded a Tesla executive, per Teslarati. “To date, 4680 production is ahead of the ramp with actually weeks of finished cell inventory, and the goal is to keep it that way, not only for Cyber[truck], but for our future vehicle programs. And as Elon said, it is an S-curve here too. Like, it’s hard to predict these things, but I’m just describing our goals.”

Originally reported by Reuters, Cybertruck production was in danger of being bottlenecked due to the production of the 4680 cell battery, a cylindrical lithium-ion battery designed to power EVs, providing higher energy output and lowering cost. As reported in 2023, Reuters calculated that Tesla would only be able to produce about 10% of the batteries needed to produce Cybertrucks.

In the earnings call, Tesla was able to alleviate fears of this stall in production. According to the executive, Tesla was able to use a cell production line for the Tesla Model Y for the Cybertruck.

Since the first deliveries of the Cybertruck were released in November, questions have arisen about its safety and maneuverability. However, experts estimate Tesla to increase production to 48,500 units in 2024, rising to as much as 230,000 in 2025, according to the Robb Report. This outlines the public demand for electric vehicles, which can reduce planet-warming pollution and reduce the need for dangerous dirty energy sources.

“We’re currently running one production line, one assembly line, using two assembly lines in addition to yield and rate improvement trials. And we have a fourth in commissioning, and four more will be installed starting in Q3 this year,” said the Tesla executive, quoted by Teslarati.

As for the 4680 cell, lithium-ion battery pioneer Stan Whittingham says, “It’s going to take some time to really test it.”

“Our current schedule says that we will start production towards the end of 2025, sometime in the second half,” Elon Musk said, as quoted by Electrive.

