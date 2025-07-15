New report on Tesla sales reveals stunning trend for Cybertruck: 'Ugly truth'

Despite Tesla CEO Elon Musk's once-lofty goals for the Cybertruck, the long-delayed electric pickup is now statistically shaping up to be one of the brand's biggest misfires.

What's happening?

According to CNN, Tesla delivered just 10,400 vehicles in its "other models" category in Q2 2025, which includes the Cybertruck, the older Model S, and Model X, marking a steep 52% decline from the same period last year.

Based on registration data from S&P Global Mobility, roughly half of the first-quarter "other" deliveries were Cybertrucks, suggesting that Q2 Cybertruck sales may have totaled between 5,000 and 6,000 units.

That's a far cry from Musk's 2023 forecast that Tesla would produce 250,000 Cybertrucks per year by 2025. In reality, Tesla is on track to miss that mark by more than 90%.

The Cybertruck's slow start comes amid broader concerns: Tesla's overall deliveries dropped 13.5% year-over-year in Q2, and the brand's stock has fallen about 17% in 2025 so far, though it's up slightly since July 1.

Why is the Cybertruck's flop concerning?

Cybertruck buyers are now facing a vehicle that underdelivers in nearly every department: its $80,000-plus price tag, recalls over body panels falling off, and a range that some drivers say hovers closer to 200 miles than the 500 miles once promised.

That combination of high cost and underwhelming performance makes it harder for everyday drivers to trust or afford electric vehicles, which, if widespread, could slow down the shift away from gas-powered cars.

It's not the first time Tesla's promises have missed the mark. Delays in robotaxi rollouts, mixed reviews of its driver-assist software, and a rough sales year in Europe have all raised red flags for would-be buyers.

As Tesla is among the top companies in the world for advancing cleaner electrification technology, it could be a slippery slope away from progress if such a company were to fail, though other car and battery makers are at least ramping up their efforts as well to build on Tesla's pioneering momentum.

What's being done about it?

Tesla hasn't publicly responded to the Cybertruck's sales slump, and it continues to group sales figures for its models in ways that obscure performance details.

Still, competition is heating up: Volkswagen, Ford, and GM continue to improve their own electric trucks, Rivian has the much-awaited R2 at an expected $45,000 price point coming out in 2026, and Kia recently smashed predicted sales metrics with their latest EV release.

And, Cybertruck or otherwise, the positive impacts of individuals switching over from gas-powered vehicles to electric ones cannot be understated. Beyond their efficiency comes the important benefits of reducing health costs and protecting our precious environment.

