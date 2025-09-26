Tesla Cybertruck owner shares video of vehicle's impressive feat on riverbank: 'Practically zero effort for the Cybertruck'

"It is truly an incredibly capable vehicle."

Since its release, the Tesla Cybertruck has been a highly controversial vehicle due to its futuristic design, safety recalls, and public perception.

However, people who actually own and drive Cybertrucks have been sharing their positive impressions of the EV.

In a forum post to the Cybertruck Owners Club, one driver shared a video from their family camping trip in northern British Columbia, Canada. In the post, they described how their Cybertruck pulled a Dodge Ram 2500 out of a river.

While the family was situated in a remote area about four miles off the highway, they saw the Ram, which was towing a jet boat, get stuck in the mud. The Ram driver was able to extricate themselves from that predicament on their own but got stuck again in the mud and loose rocks while backing up to the river.

"I grabbed my tow straps, we rigged it up, and I pulled them out like it was nothing," the Cybertruck driver shared. "Practically zero effort for the Cybertruck."

If having a heavy-duty, tow-ready vehicle is important to you and your outdoor adventures, the Cybertruck might be a good option. This Cybertruck driver's towing experience showcases the power of this EV.

"It is truly an incredibly capable vehicle," the OP wrote.

The OP's experience offers a balanced perspective on Tesla vehicles, which have been the subject of controversy and have seen recent sales declines in key markets.

Tesla or otherwise, the vehicle you drive is a very personal choice and an extension of your priorities and lifestyle. However, driving an electric car, truck, SUV, or van remains one of the best things you can do for your wallet and the planet.

With an EV, you'll enjoy lower total ownership costs, as you won't have to pay for gas, and you will also reduce the cost of maintenance. You'll also help reduce air pollution in your area, setting a sustainable transportation example for others to follow.

As an added bonus, you may also have the opportunity to assist another driver in need of a tow and demonstrate the impressive power and benefits of EVs.

Other forum followers appreciated the OP's post and shared their feedback in the comments.

"Absolutely stunning location to offer some assistance," one person wrote. "Glad all went well."

