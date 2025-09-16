Tesla's lead engineer reveals why this highly anticipated Cybertruck feature has been scrapped: 'No one could reach'

In 2023, Tesla teased a wireless charging system for its Cybertruck. However, it seems that the electric vehicle manufacturer has since scrapped the idea, leaving some Cybertruck enthusiasts wondering why.

What's happening?

Tesla's lead Cybertruck engineer, Wes Morrill, recently admitted that wireless charging isn't practical for the vehicle, reported Electrek. The main problem: the Cybertruck's height.

To make sense in a garage where most wireless chargers would likely be situated, the charging pad should be positioned close to the ground. However, the Cybertruck is higher off the ground than many vehicles — up to 17 inches above ground, according to Autoweek.

For wireless inductive charging to work, the receiver and charging pad typically need to be close together. That poses a problem for the Cybertruck.

"Wireless charging for something as far off the ground as CT is silly," said Morrill, per Electrek. "You'd need a base station that's like 6 inches tall."

Morrill further explained that the trunk tub, where the receiver would ultimately sit, could be lowered to bring it closer to the charging pad. However, "we did that initially, and no one could reach stuff at the bottom because it was too deep," he said.

Why is this important?

It's possible that some car shoppers considered the Cybertruck under the assumption that convenient wireless charging would come eventually. Now that it's not — at least not in the near future — consumers might turn away from the Cybertruck or Tesla altogether.

That adds to an already tumultuous recent history for Tesla. The company's sales have taken a hit, dropping to their lowest numbers in the U.S. since 2017, per Reuters. Some have also highlighted safety concerns with Tesla, such as vehicles shutting down during test drives and issues with Tesla's Autopilot system.

These problems could have the power to influence consumer decisions about EVs, slowing the adoption of vehicles that reduce pollution and lead to cleaner air.

What's being done about it?

Despite concerns surrounding Tesla, the company still offers EVs with impressive technology and planet-friendly features, like sustainable manufacturing and solar charging capabilities.

It's also important to remember that other vehicle manufacturers, like Ford and Toyota, also offer EVs. Some of them even have surprisingly affordable price tags.

Scientists and automakers are also working on new features that could make owning an EV even more enticing, including wireless charging like Tesla was considering for the Cybertruck. Some research teams are also finding ways to improve the lifespan of EV batteries.

With better EV offerings on the horizon, it could be the perfect time to make your next car an EV.

