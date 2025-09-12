Passerby shocked after discovering pristine item for free on side of road: 'Unreal'

Trash day can be an exciting day, because you never know what someone may be willing to throw out. One Redditor shared their incredible luck finding a beautiful tea cart on the side of the road.

In the subreddit community r/Curbfind, one user shared pictures of their incredible curbside find (click here to view the pictures if the embed does not appear).

"Unreal — solid cherry tea cart picked up on the side of the road," the title on the post read.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post, OP shared pictures of the cart, which is in great shape, with a beautiful wood finish. It has working wheels, a drawer, and a drop-leaf tabletop.

"Needed very little refinishing — really just ... polished it up," OP wrote. "Now it's my bar cart."

A tea cart like this could go for anything from $150 to over $2,000. OP struck an incredible deal getting this for free.

You never know what unwanted items you may find on the street. Some lucky passersby have come across some luxury items, like a Dolce & Gabbana hand fan and an antique mirror. Others have found some fun items like classic Vinyl records.

Curbside finds, sometimes referred to as dumpster diving, is a great way of finding unique and necessary items for free. Household items like furniture or clothes can help you save money and keep others' unwanted items out of landfills. Each year, we add about 292.4 million tons of waste to landfills, which contributes to water and soil pollution as well as releasing methane, which is over 80 times more polluting than carbon dioxide.

Like dumpster diving, thrifting is another great way to reduce unwanted items going to landfills and score some incredible finds at low prices. By shopping at secondhand stores, you can find luxury items like jewelry or vintage clothing, saving hundreds. This is especially helpful for clothing, which can take hundreds of years to decompose and requires lots of water and energy to produce.

The commenters in the thread were stunned by OP's find and shared their excitement for it.

"Wow, that is in great condition!" one user wrote.

"On. The. Side. Of. The. Road." another said in astonishment. "This is a major snatch!"

"That is absolutely gorgeous!" a third commenter said. "Some of the things people put out on the curb are just crazy!"

