Woman stunned after making unexpected discovery among pile of curbside garbage: 'Will come in handy'

by Yei Ling Ma
Photo Credit: Reddit

While taking a stroll, one pedestrian stumbled upon a stunning, name-brand find left on the streets of Long Island City, New York: a colorful, geometric hand fan with a Dolce & Gabbana engraving that they shared with the "r/Curbfind" subreddit.

"Dolce and Gabbana hand fan?? Found amidst a pile of actual garbage on the curb in Long Island City," the original poster wrote in disbelief.

Although the OP elaborates that they couldn't find anything similar from the designer online, causing them to doubt the fan's authenticity, the OP was still thrilled to find something so unique and beautiful.

Curbside finds — especially items that are still functional — are a great way to save money on household necessities, and potentially high-quality, vintage items, while keeping useful items out of the landfill.

One pedestrian found a beautiful vintage glass lamp, which now sits on a desk by their window. Another lucky treasure hunter found a stunning, midcentury rattan ottoman on the curbside, earning them plenty of envy from folks who wished they'd been the one to find it.

If you don't live in an area where curbside finds are common, shopping at thrift shops is another way to acquire luxury goods or everyday items at a discount while supporting the circular economy.

For a fraction of the price, thrift shoppers have found name-brand decorative accessories and cookware, which could be resold for a profit if they so choose.

Both thrifting and rescuing free items from the curbside help reduce global waste and resource consumption by saving energy and materials needed to produce new products.

"Legit or not, the colours are beautiful!" one commenter said.

"It's very cool and will come in handy with the weather we've been having lately," another user said.  

"That's cool!" a third user agreed.

x