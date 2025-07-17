Woman thrilled after finding unexpected item laid out with curbside trash: 'Something shiny caught my eye'

Before breaking the bank on new home decor, try browsing your neighborhood on trash collection day, as this TikToker did.

In their video, Antiquish Home Decor (@antiquishhomedecor) shares their incredible curbside find. "Something shiny caught my eye as I was driving down the road," the caption read.

The original poster shows a curb littered with home decor items, including an antique mirror lying on top of an old mattress. The mirror, which features an ornate gold-colored border, is in top shape without a single crack.

"This was [literally] across the street from [my] house … Was going to resale but decided to keep," wrote the TikToker.

When people decide to move on from their clothes or items, usually their first thought is to put them in the trash. This amounts to nearly 292.4 million tons of trash that end up in landfills each year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. That figure translates to roughly 4.9 pounds of trash per person each day.

Furniture waste has also increased by 450% since 1960, reaching approximately 12.2 million tons annually. This trash, which also piles up in landfills, contributes to air and water pollution, as well as the release of methane gas, which plays a role in rising global temperatures.

Dumpster diving and thrifting offer an alternative to buying new items, keeping unwanted belongings out of landfills, and they can save you money. According to a recent report, thrift shoppers can save around $1,700 each year by buying secondhand.

Lucky thrifters and dumpster divers have found some incredible items for unbeatable prices, including high-end jewelry and designer clothing.

Others have gotten unbelievable deals on incredible furniture pieces, like the mirror that the OP stumbled upon. One thrifter found a wooden jewelry box, while another discovered a brand-new duvet for only $4. A professor at UCLA even found a mini fridge after students moved out.

The commenters were in awe of the OP's good fortune.

"Unreal find," wrote one commenter.

"Ahhhhh I would have died," joked another.

"What!?" wrote another. "A true treasure!!! I have a couple things like that too that I found on the curb."

