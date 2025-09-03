Shopper thrilled by valuable discovery mixed in with 'cheap' items at thrift store: 'Really delicate and lovely'

The concept of a thrift store is to resell valuable or interesting items at a cheaper price. But while that is usually a good enough enticement to get many customers into thrift shopping, it's rare that you actually find something at one of these stores that is capital-V Valuable. If you do, thank your lucky stars, and maybe even brag about your good fortune!

Recently, one thrifter indeed got lucky and posted their finding on the Thrift Store Hauls subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Found this gold brooch for 7,50€ between the cheap fake jewelry," they wrote. "Stamped 750 (18 carat), with Topaz and Plique-à-jour. According to the antique dealer it's not very high quality, and I wouldn't get more than the gold price for it, since it's so high right now."

The odds you'll find actual gold jewelry at a thrift store are fairly low, but the upside to thrifting in general remains very high. Though it may be popular mostly because it is a definitionally cheap hobby, thrifting has numerous additional benefits, both on an individual and societal level. These range from saving money on everyday necessities to discovering rare and valuable items at steep discounts.

Thrifting also keeps items out of landfills by giving them a second life instead of being thrown in the trash and contributing to an overflowing pollution problem that leads to the warming of our planet.

Presently, thrifting is not just a fun and potentially money-saving hobby; it is almost a moral obligation, given everything from climate concerns to skyrocketing prices as a result of American economic policies.

Commenters were envious of the incredible find and encouraged the OP to flaunt the bracelet.

"It's really delicate and lovely!!" wrote one user.

"Stunning! Keep it!" a top comment exclaimed.

"I would wear this on my coat at the holidays," another response read. "Looks like a snowflake to me."

