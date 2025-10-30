Frustrated homeowner shares disappointment after moving to new home with majorly overhyped cooking appliance: 'I feel like I've been lied to'

In the r/Cooking subreddit, a homeowner expressed dissatisfaction that their new home came equipped with an outdated, polluting gas stove. It was a major adjustment after they had lived in homes with electric stoves their entire life.

"I could not be more disappointed," the OP wrote in the post. "Things seem to take longer to heat up, a noticeable amount of heat is lost to the surroundings, making handles uncomfortable to touch and the kitchen unpleasantly warm."

They added that even after having it inspected for safety, the stove often produced a "pronounced gassy odor and an unpleasant sensation in the lungs."

"I feel like I've been lied to by everyone who insists that gas is the One True Way to cook on a stove," the homeowner said, explaining that they were strongly considering switching to an induction stove or back to electric and asking for advice.

"Get induction stove. Research shows over the years the combustion byproducts in gas stoves cause mental decline," one user suggested.

In addition to potentially causing cognitive issues, gas stoves are known to contribute to other health problems, including asthma, respiratory illnesses, and cancer. They also release harmful pollutants, such as nitrogen dioxide, benzene, and formaldehyde, that worsen indoor air quality and contribute to rising global temperatures when vented outdoors.

Cooking with an induction stove is better for your health and the environment, and it's also safer if you have young children or pets. The benefits don't stop there, either; induction cooktops heat up faster, are easier to clean, and are up to three times more efficient than gas stoves.

While an induction stove is certainly an investment, you can save up to $840 on a qualifying model through the Inflation Reduction Act. If you don't want to upgrade to a full-size range, you can still reap the benefits with a plug-in cooktop while spending as little as $50. Avoiding the dangers of cooking with gas doesn't have to be expensive, but either way, you'll be doing your health a big favor.

Other users shared their satisfaction with induction and encouraged the OP to take the plunge and upgrade.

"I've had all of them and induction was a revelation for me. Love it so much," one said.

"Most people that think gas is the one true way to cook have never had an induction cooktop," another shared.

