Home cook shares eye-opening video while using next-gen stovetop: 'Wizardry'

A home cook's TikTok video is showing off the speed and efficiency of induction cooktops. He transforms a skeptical wife into a believer in the modern electric appliance. His playful demo convinced others of the "wizardry" behind fast, safe induction cooking.

Andrew Evans (@jamrockdeking) shared a fun, informative clip about his new induction cooktop. It opens with a common dilemma of married people.

His wife questions why they would "spend extra for an electromagnetic or induction stove?" Andrew gives a witty response: "Instant top ramen, cold to boil in seconds, and no surface heat."

The cooking surface uses electromagnetic fields to heat the pot. This makes the stovetop safer while keeping the kitchen cooler.

Induction offers many benefits that can improve your cooking experience. Boiling and temperature adjustments are instant and precise, saving you time.

Induction stoves are energy-efficient through direct contact heating. The process wastes little energy on ambient heat and saves money on your energy bills.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

More than convenience and cost, induction cooktops have significant health benefits.

They don't release indoor air pollutants. Gas stoves expose you to methane, nitrogen dioxide, or carbon monoxide. These pollutants impact indoor air quality and contribute to respiratory issues.

Switching to induction cooking supports a cleaner, cooler future, reducing household pollution. Electric appliances may also qualify for federal incentives, making them more affordable.

Installing solar panels is the ultimate home energy hack that can bring your cost of energy down to at or near $0. EnergySage provides free quotes from vetted local installers to save you up to $10,000 on solar.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Due to the upfront investment, buying solar panels may not be in everyone's budget. Leasing can be a good option to avoid high or fluctuating energy prices while helping the planet. Palmetto's LightReach program installs at no money down and locks in low energy rates.

Upgrading your HVAC to a heat pump can also help you save an average of nearly $400 per year on energy costs. Mitsubishi can help you find the right affordable heat pump.

Andrew's video reminds home cooks that the best way to understand new technology is to see it in action.

His viewers posted their enthusiasm for induction technology.

"No burning yourself or little ones on the cooktop [either]," one user commented.

A fellow home cook said, "My dad has this too."

"This is purely magical!" a third person wrote, agreeing with the wizardry.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.