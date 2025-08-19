Homeowner shares frank review three months after renovating their kitchen with induction technology: 'We 100% wouldn't go back'

"It's better in every way."

Homeowners have good things to say about this safer stovetop.

After switching to this next-gen stovetop, a homeowner visited r/inductioncooking on Reddit to leave a review.

"We switched from gas and are using a Costco Tramontina set along with a Good Grips carbon steel pan," they wrote. "We 100% wouldn't go back. It's better in every way."

An induction stovetop uses a copper coil to create electromagnetic energy, which then directly heats induction-compatible cookware.

Because of this unique heating method, induction stoves heat up more quickly and efficiently than gas or electric stoves. Cooking with induction is "up to three times more efficient than gas stoves, and up to 10% more efficient than conventional smooth top electric ranges," according to the Department of Energy.

Not only are induction stovetops faster, but they're safer, too. Aside from fire risks, gas stoves release harmful pollutants like carbon monoxide and methane into the air — even when they're not on.

Routine exposure to these pollutants can cause irritation and increase the risk of developing asthma, cancer, and other respiratory issues.

Induction stovetops release no gases, have no open flame, and cool down quickly, making them an easy and affordable way to avoid the dangers of gas stoves.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

If you're ready to level up to induction cooking, you can get over $800 off with credits and rebates. If you want to cash in on nearly $1,000 in savings, you'll need to do so by the end of this year.

If you rent, can't afford to replace your stove, or if you just aren't fully convinced, you can still try out induction with a portable induction stovetop. A portable induction stovetop allows you to enjoy the benefits of induction for as low as $50.

Many commenters shared in the original poster's excitement about their own induction stovetops.

"Two weeks in and we are loving induction cooking," one user said.

"I'm getting an induction oven and deciding what cookware to purchase," another wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.