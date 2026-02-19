5 brilliant ways to entertain your pets with items you already have lying around the house

Playtime for your pets is important for their physical and mental well-being, but pet toys can be expensive, and some don't last very long at all — especially if you have an aggressive chewer. On top of that, many are made of plastic and will eventually sit in a landfill for hundreds of years.

But there are brilliant and creative ways you can entertain your pets using items you already have around the house, items that might otherwise be discarded:

1. Hide and go sniff

This activity is great for dogs with high intelligence and high energy. Save up several toilet paper tubes. Fold one end of the tube to close it, put some kibble or treats inside, and then fold the other end to secure the food.

Hide the tubes around the yard or house, and let your dog roam and sniff out the snacks. This will burn time and energy, leaving your dog tired, satisfied, and ready for a well-deserved nap.



2. A DIY treat cannon

There's almost no limit to how toilet paper tubes can be repurposed. Take one tube and a balloon, and you've got a makeshift cannon to launch treats or kibble across the room and send your furry friend on a chase.

Tie the balloon closed, cut off the other end, and fit it over one end of the tube. Drop in a treat or piece of kibble, pull the balloon back, and then let it fly. This is a fun bonding experience for you and your pet, and it will definitely tire them out.



3. Floating toys for cats

This cool idea puts cats' general aversion to water to good use, and all you need are a few bottle caps, a shallow baking pan, and a little bit of water. Partially fill the baking pan with water, put some kibble or a treat in each of the bottle caps, and set them afloat.

Your cat will try to reach the kibble without getting wet, providing both mental and physical stimulation. Cats may not be easy to impress, but they can be pretty easy to entertain.



4. A variety of options

Our pets enjoy variety as much as we do, so this pet owner shared how they make several different types of challenging toys for their dog using toilet paper and paper towel tubes, small towels, old socks, packaging, and different kinds of treats.

Your pet will appreciate the challenge and come away with a full belly and a serious appetite for a nap, and you'll appreciate the fact that your pet's playtime was practically free and didn't create any harmful waste.



5. A treat roll-up

If you have a paper towel tube, a kitchen towel, and a handful of treats, you have all you need to make your dog a treat roll-up. Just toss some treats onto the towel, roll it up, and run it through the paper towel tube with a few inches sticking out at each end.

Trying to get to those treats will give your pet the mental stimulation they desire, along with a sense of accomplishment. When finished, the cardboard can be recycled or composted.



