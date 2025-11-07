Pet owner shares brilliant tip using old toilet paper rolls: 'Love this'

If you're a cat owner, you probably have discovered the phenomenon where your feline friend tends to like the empty box more than the toy that came inside. One creative TikToker has found a genius, low-cost cat entertainment hack that also helps reduce household waste.

The scoop

In a video, the TikTok account for a cat named Murgel (@cat.murgel) showed how you can turn an empty toilet paper roll into a DIY "treat launcher" that sends kibble treats flying across the room to chase. The clever trick is essentially free and transforms what would normally end up in the trash into a fun, reusable toy.

To make your own treat launcher, all you need is an empty toilet paper tube and a (deflated) rubber balloon. Cut off the rounded end of the balloon, tie a knot at one end, and stretch the open side over one end of the cardboard roll. Drop a cat treat inside the roll, pull back on the stretchy knotted end like a slingshot, and — launch! Instant cat zoomies.

The video shows the creator's cat happily chasing the airborne treats, showing the hack is purrfect for pet parents who love combining playtime with snack time.

How it's helping

First off, this easy-peasy treat launcher saves pet owners money on store-bought toys, which, let's face it, could be hit or miss with your cat. It's also an excellent way to keep your pet active and engaged — enriched cats are happy cats.

Plus, it helps keep everyday waste out of already-crowded landfills, protecting our oceans from pollution. While it seems like a small effort, every reduction in trash counts. Small changes make a big difference when you add them all up, from taking advantage of your recycling options to using less plastic in your daily life.

There's a ton of cool stuff you can do with empty toilet paper rolls, from turning them into seed starters to entertaining your toddler and even repurposing them into a DIY jewelry box. Upcycling common household items instead of buying new stuff is also a great way to declutter your home while trimming down your spending budget. Check out these tips for repurposing containers and packaging for even more ideas.

What everyone's saying

While a few commenters pointed out that you could simply throw the treats (which we're sure the cat would equally enjoy), that's just not as fun, is it? Most cat owners would agree that pets would learn to associate the launcher with "treat time," creating a fun game for both kitty and human — all while saving money and preventing waste.

Other cat lovers were quick to applaud the clever idea.

"This is a cute idea!" one wrote, with another simply adding, "Love this."

A third commenter said, "Smart and easy."

