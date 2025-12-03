Dog owner reveals why you shouldn't throw away old toilet paper tubes: 'Awesome'

Dog parents know that their canine companions can go through toys in a flash, and replacing them can get expensive. However, one dog owner on TikTok recently shared a brilliant way to make toys for your favorite pup that will keep them entertained for hours.

The scoop

TikTok user Clara (@claras.canineacademy) shared a brilliant hack for repurposing used toilet paper and paper towel tubes to create engaging and fun toys for dogs.

Clara captioned the video, "Doing a new thing with my dog every day for 30 days — day 22. Level up your toilet roll enrichment."

In the video, they demonstrate several ways to make creative toys for dogs using nothing more than toilet paper and paper towel tubes, old clothing, and dog treats.

The first toy involves rolling up dog treats in an old towel before threading the towel through a few toilet paper tubes, while the next toy simply requires a paper towel tube, a dog treat, and wadded-up paper. The rest of the toys follow a similar vein, resulting in a box full of toys that any dog would love.

How it's helping

Dog toys are expensive, and if your pup goes through them quickly, the cost of replacing the toys can really add up. However, because this hack utilizes old toilet paper and paper towel rolls, as well as other items commonly found in homes, it can save dog parents a bit of money.

If your pet loves these toys, you can simply keep making them instead of purchasing toys from the store, so the savings could really add up over time.

Additionally, dogs need toys for enrichment, as some canines can become destructive when bored and chew up items they find around the house. These toys should entertain dogs long enough to prevent boredom.

By reusing paper towels and toilet paper rolls, dog parents also help divert waste from overcrowded landfills, which results in fewer heat-trapping gases being released into the atmosphere. This leads to a cooler and cleaner planet, which benefits everyone.

What everyone's saying

While a few people commented that their pups would simply eat through the wadded-up paper and towels, most people were impressed with the hack and eager to try it.

"Omg this is hard!! Would love to try w my doggo," one TikToker wrote.

Another person exclaimed: "Thank you! With winter coming, the indoor enrichment ideas are awesome!"

