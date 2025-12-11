Pet owner reveals genius trick for using old toilet paper tubes: 'What a great idea'

TikTok followers were super-impressed with the imaginative use for toilet paper rolls.

Blueberry the Black Dog (@blueberrymuffindog) is lucky to have such caring owners, as they've found a way to readily provide fun toys for their pet.

The scoop

"You're probably not doing this sustainable, super fun enrichment activity for your dog, and you really should!" says Blueberry's owner at the start of the TikTok video.

Blueberry's owner then shows how they save their spare toilet paper rolls and tuck in the edges of one side. Afterwards, they fill the roll with kibble, close the other end, and hide the rolls around the yard. Blueberry is then able to roam about, sniff out prizes, and finish the day tired and satisfied.

Lots of other dog owners have found similar uses for toilet paper rolls. These toys have proven effective with golden retrievers, dachshunds, German shepherds, and many other dog breeds.

How it's helping

Saving a few bucks on dog toys is always welcome, especially as costs for just about everything are on the rise. Keeping your pets engaged with dynamic activities ensures they stay healthy and happy.

Best of all, finding a second life for used packaging helps the environment. Cardboard is readily recyclable and compostable, but those processes still take resources. It's much better to put those materials to work as they are before sending packaging to the trash.





Finding reuse opportunities for plastic packaging is even more beneficial, as plastic waste poses a safety hazard to wildlife when left in a landfill. It's also not efficiently recycled, and over time, it can introduce microplastics into food supplies.

What everyone's saying

Blueberry's TikTok followers were super-impressed with the imaginative use of toilet paper rolls.

"What a great idea!" said one community member.

"We call them treat bombs!!" replied another. "He loves after the holidays when I cut up the wrapping paper rolls — much more of a challenge to break into."

