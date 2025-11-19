Pet owner shares clever trick using old paper towel roll: 'Very easy to make'

You may not think so, but those leftover cardboard tubes from kitchen towels are useful. Instead of tossing it straight in the recycling bin, you can create a fun toy for your pet.

The TikTok account for a dog named Mika (@Goldenpup.mika) shared a video showing how to use the leftover cardboard to create an enrichment toy for a dog. The uploader described it as "very easy to make but a bit challenging for them to solve."

#dogtips #enrichmentfordogs #doghacks ♬ A Summer Place - Hollywood Strings Orchestra @goldenpup.mika This one is very easy to make but a bit challenging for them to solve. If your dog is new to these enrichment games, it's best to start easy. Only stuff the towel a little bit to start, and gradually work up to threading it all the way through the paper tube as they are getting good at it.🫶 Surf & turf freeze dried recipe @Open Farm Pet . Use code MIKA to save! #dogenrichment

The scoop

You start with an old kitchen towel and your dog's favorite treats. Place some of the treats on the towel, then roll it up and put it in the cardboard tube with bits sticking out on either end.

The video showed Mika the golden retriever enjoying the toy and trying to get to the treats.

How it's helping

You want your pet to have fun and be mentally stimulated, but the cost of dog toys can add up. According to EarthDay.org, the pet industry is big business and is projected to be worth "$500 billion by 2030." Just think about how much you've spent on your pet to help it reach that amount.

Just take one Los Angeles influencer who has spent $167,000 on her two teacup Pomeranians, including on vet bills, travel, and food. She got one of the dogs in 2021 and the other in 2022.

While the money you pay for toys can add up, some of them may not be safe for your pet either. Many dog toys are made with plastic. EarthDay.org noted: "Plastic additives like phthalates and bisphenol-A (BPA) are common in many pet toys, leaching into pets' gums, stomachs, and skin."

The toys are also brittle and can break, which can harm your pet, too. When plastics break down, they also break into microplastics, which have gotten everywhere, including the soil, air, tap water, bottled water, beer, oceans, and the fish you eat.

The simple act of reusing something to create a fun, safe toy for your pet is a great way to reduce the amount of plastic ending up in landfills. When it's time to recycle items, it's good to know your area's recycling options to ensure they're recycled correctly.

What everyone's saying

Mika's human isn't the only pet owner upcycling cardboard rolls. One pet owner skips the old towel and just folds the cardboard roll at both ends, with the treats inside.

Another dog owner puts treats inside old toilet paper rolls, tapes one end, and then puts a string through them so the dogs can knock them around to get the treats.

