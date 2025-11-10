Pet owner shares clever way to reuse old water bottle caps: 'Gonna do it today'

Though people may be experiencing economic troubles these days, your cat shouldn't have to suffer for that. Your cat just wants what they want, whether it's food, water, or a cool-looking toy.

If you're looking to save money and satisfy your cat's desires at the same time, one TikToker has an easy, free-of-charge solution — just reuse old water bottle caps.

The scoop

Posted by @aiyenee, this video is a brief yet effective tutorial on how to turn your bottle caps into cat toys— it turns out to be quite simple.

@aiyenee idk if she liked it or hated it but idc ✨ ♬ From The Window - Lamp

"Cat enrichment idea," the on-screen caption reads. "Put some treats into a few water bottle caps, and put it in a shallow tray of water for them to float."

As it turns out, there's not much more to it than that. The video shows the treats floating in the bottle caps and water, and the OP's cat pushing them around the tray. Mission accomplished!

How it's helping

If you have a cat, the benefits of this hack are twofold.

First, it will save money on cat toys. They're not exactly expensive, but every little bit of savings helps out — especially if recent economic projections hold.

Secondly, it benefits the environment. We all learned the phrase "reduce, reuse, recycle" growing up, and while it's certainly catchy, it also encapsulates how you can contribute to environmental conservation.

Repurposing water bottle caps into parts of animal toys may not seem like a major decision, but these environmentally conscious lifestyle choices add up over time. Reusing paper and plastic products instead of throwing them out is an active choice to reduce waste, which in turn reduces crowding in our landfills and protects our oceans from pollution.

Make enough of these choices, and we can make a world of difference to our environments, both local and global.

What everyone's saying

There were only two comments on this post, but both were quite enthusiastic about the adorable display.

"Gonna do it today, thanks for the idea," one user wrote.

The other response bordered on being playfully jealous: "List of things I'm sending to my husband that I need so that I can recreate this: baking tray, bottle caps, cat treats, cat."

