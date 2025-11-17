Woman shares brilliant hack using empty jam jar: 'Perfection'

TikToker athomewithkimmm (@athomewithkimmm) showed off her beverage-making skills using an old jam jar and lid.

"Perfection," one commenter said.

The scoop

The video shows her putting ice and ingredients in a jar to make a summer berry latte, placing the lid on it, and shaking it to perfection. Her TikTok account shares a range of creative drink recipes that she frequently makes in repurposed jars or reusable containers, gaining her quite a following.

How it's helping

Any time we can reuse or repurpose an item, we are helping ourselves and the planet.

When we can use items again rather than discarding them after their original purpose, we give them a second life, keeping them out of landfills. It is important to keep items out of landfills whenever we can by recycling, reusing, and repurposing them instead, because when items break down, they can release methane and other pollutants that trap heat in our environment, contributing to the overheating of the planet, or they can end up in our oceans, doing damage to the ecosystem. We help protect the environment by finding a new purpose for items that may otherwise be discarded.

Reusing items also reduces demand for new ones, so manufacturers will produce less. This further helps the environment by reducing air pollution from the manufacturing process and the solid waste generated during production.

When we can reuse or repurpose an item in a unique way, not only do we get the satisfaction of the creative process, but we also save money. Whether creating something new for ourselves or for a gift, we're also saving money on something we would have had to purchase otherwise.

Sharing these creative repurposings on social media helps inspire others to do the same.

What everyone's saying

Viewers of the video were excited about the ease and creativity of repurposing a jar as a drink shaker and vessel.

I "need a jar collection," one inspired commenter said.

"Love recycling jars," shared another.

One TikToker simply said: "That is beautiful."

