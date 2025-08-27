Cat owner shares genius hack using old suitcase: 'Very cool idea'

Giving old items a new life is one of the most fun ways you can help the planet. From upcycling old clothes or furniture to using old food containers for organization, the options are endless on how you can reduce waste while improving your life.

A Reddit user took to the subreddit r/upcycling to share how they repurposed an old suitcase for the sake of their pet, and upcycling lovers online were obsessed.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I turned an old suitcase into a cat bed," the user said, accompanied by a few photos of the ex-suitcase. "Originally it sat on the floor but the cats didn't like the dog laying in it. I added some cheap hairpin legs."

The result was a whimsical, DIY cat bed at zero money or waste. What could have been basement clutter, or even trash headed to the landfill, ended up serving a new purpose.

Overconsumption and mass production generate excessive goods, and in turn, excessive waste. Especially for fleeting trendy items of lower quality, like fast fashion items, these quickly become trash, polluting the Earth and generating toxic gases that lead to rising temperatures.

There are tons of ways to make a personal effort to create less waste. While zero-waste movements are admirable, that can be a tough place to start. Instead, you can integrate small adjustments into your life to gradually reduce waste.

Some simple examples anyone can try include repurposing old towels into rags or using old mini glass bottles for holding your kitchen seasonings.

You can also find organizations that are willing to pay for your old goods, such as old clothes and shoes. Instead of going to the landfill, they'll find a new life and earn you some cash.

Commenters shared their enthusiasm for the sustainable suitcase cat bed.

"Great idea, I love it!" one user said.

Another person added, "It's a very cool idea!"

