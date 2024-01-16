  • Home Home

Experienced gardener shares unbelievable hack for stronger tomato plants: ‘I will try that next season’

“I don’t normally do this to my tomato seedlings, but I always challenge myself to try new ways to grow our food.”

by Erin Feiger
"I don’t normally do this to my tomato seedlings, but I always challenge myself to try new ways to grow our food."

Photo Credit: TikTok

The grass may not always be greener on the other side of the fence, but if you’re neighbors with one TikToker, the tomatoes are likely stronger. 

The scoop 

In a video with over 2,000 likes posted by Planted in the Garden (@plantedinthegarden), the user shares their unbelievable hack for stronger tomato plants, calling it a “new school tomato trick” in the video’s caption. 

“I did a really crazy experiment when I topped off my tomato seedlings,” they open by saying while showing a small potted tomato plant. “It formed some new side shoots at a very early stage, and this is what happened next.” 

@plantedinthegarden NEW SCHOOL TOMATO TRICK The idea here is to encourage early suckers to grow, which will form strong new stems. Then narrow those stems to about 2-3 strong lead stems if you’re growing indeterminate variety for more fruit production. I don’t normally do this to my tomato seedlings, but I always challenge myself to try new ways to grow our food. #gardentom #tomato #gardening #gardening101 #gardenideas #fyp ♬ original sound – Planted in the Garden

They go on to explain that since they were growing indeterminate tomatoes — meaning tomatoes that will produce fruit for an entire growing season or until killed by frost — they only pinched two stems, both of which were laden with clusters of the fruit. 

“The idea here is to encourage early suckers to grow, which will form strong new stems. Then narrow those stems to about 2-3 strong lead stems if you’re growing indeterminate variety for more fruit production. I don’t normally do this to my tomato seedlings, but I always challenge myself to try new ways to grow our food,” they further explained in the caption below the video. 

How it’s helping 

While the bounty of fresh fruits and vegetables is an obvious reward to gardening and gardening hacks like this, the benefit extends well beyond the bounty. 

Growing your own food will also help you save money on expensive store-bought produce, eat healthier, minimize waste by allowing you to stop buying more than you need, and reduce your pollution footprint by decreasing the demand for mass-produced and globally shipped produce. 

Further, gardening has been shown to improve both physical and mental health, with one study showing that those who garden get more fiber and physical exercise. 

You don’t have to have a ton of space to do it either, as pointed out by this helpful TikToker who says any veggie you want to grow, you can grow in a pot or this one who shared their hacks for growing a range of veggies in small, indoor spaces. 

What everyone’s saying 

Regarding the OP’s tomato hack, the comment section was filled with gratitude and amazement. 

“Thanks for the share,” said one grateful viewer.

Sharing is caring, after all. 

“This is so [mind blown emoji],” stated another. 

“Wow,” commented a third. “I will try that next season.” 

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free ‘$8,000 bank account’ for remodeling your home — here’s how to take advantage of it

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here’s how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting scammed by electricity companies

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here’s a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: ‘I can tell you firsthand — it works’

Cool Divider
x