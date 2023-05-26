Stihl is beloved for its affordable, high-quality lawn equipment — its latest tool is getting plenty of praise

The landscaping equipment giant Stihl has been around for almost 100 years now, and in that near-century, the brand has built up some seriously loyal customers.

But since Stihl’s creation in 1926, a ton in the yard care game has changed. Cities, towns, and even states have taken stronger stances against asthma-worsening pollution from lawn equipment like leaf blowers and lawn mowers.

More than 100 local governments have moved to ban these appliances in part due to their noisiness and contributions to planet-overheating pollution. But Stihl has made moves in the modern lawn care business by offering a popular selection of electric lawn mowers.

What options are available for Stihl electric lawn mowers?

According to Stihl’s website, the brand offers four electric battery-powered mowers with base prices ranging from $250 to $500 (although with add-ons, these prices can increase).

The highest-rated battery-powered mower Stihl has to offer is its RMA 510, which is designed for small to midsized yards. This mower, which costs about $300, has a stellar rating of 4.8/5.0 stars from more than 350 reviews, so it’s clearly a fan favorite.

Besides the RMA 510, Stihl also offers the RMA 510 V, which is the self-propelled version of the RMA 510 (a push mower). On top of that, the 510 V has a variable speed setting so you can choose your preferred mowing speed. These premium features are why this model is pricier, starting at about $500.

Stihl also currently offers the RMA 460 and 460 V models for lawns under a half-acre in size. These models are pretty affordable, starting at about $250 and $460, respectively.

Why go for an electric lawn mower?

Electric lawn mowers are quieter than gas-powered mowers, and they produce way less pollution. They are also easier to use and maintain since there’s no oil or motor to deal with. Plus, they are usually lighter and more maneuverable than gas-powered mowers.

On top of all this, local governments are far less likely to ban your electric yard equipment, since it’s quieter and better for the air and environment.

