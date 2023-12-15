People are losing it over this awful ‘cooking’ demonstration: ‘I hate them for wasting the food’

The video starts with someone pouring a huge number of eggs into a seemingly clean paint can.

If you have spent any time on the internet recently, you have probably seen at least one video showcasing some wild and probably aggravating “recipe.” One particularly upsetting video reposted to Reddit shows people cooking steak and eggs in a paint bucket.

A Redditor shared a particularly jarring video showing a major waste of food to r/StupidFood. The video starts with someone pouring a huge number of eggs into a seemingly clean paint can. The can is hooked onto a chain and then swung over a campfire. To add insult to injury they then “plop” a steak into the eggs.

The person filming can be heard giving some details. “So now we’ve got steak and eggs in our paint can over our campfire. We’ve got two, maybe three dozen eggs in there”

The final moments of the clip are the paint can getting dumped onto a plate, showcasing what looks like mostly raw steak and eggs.

These types of videos are likely created to churn up discourse and engagement. An article from the Guardian explored this phenomenon with Jonah Berger, author of a bestselling book about social virality, weighing in.

“The more surprising something is, the more likely we are to share it with others,” Berger said. “And disgust is a high arousal emotion that also causes us to pass things on.”

This is likely not the first time you’ve seen this type of content. There are unfortunately plenty of people posting to social media following this food waste trend.

According to the USDA, about 30-40% of our food supply is going to waste. This waste unfortunately occurs at every stage of the supply chain, from the field to your table. However, the USDA has also pledged to reduce food waste by 50% by 2030.

Other countries, such as South Korea, have been leading the way, using or recycling almost 100% of their food.

Folks on Reddit had thoughts on this “cooking” demonstration.

“I grimaced so hard when she showed the inside of the egg crucible,” said one Redditor. “I think I have new wrinkles in my face.”

Another commenter said, “Know what I am NEVER cooking or eating out of? A paint can.”

This Redditor summed up their feelings succinctly: “I hate them for wasting the food.”

