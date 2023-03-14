Infamous TikToker notorious for creating excessive food waste stuns social media with pivot: ‘He realized what he was doing’

The average family in America wastes about $1,500 worth of food each year — and while most people don’t waste food on purpose, a few TikTokers have actually gained fame for doing just that.

TikToker Wasil Daoud used to be notorious for wasting food for views on the platform, making a mess while pouring out enormous servings of food into smaller glasses and bowls, just for it all to be cleaned up and thrown away.

The 20-year-old gained an audience of more than 10.7 million TikTok followers, garnering nearly 300 million likes for his “food comedy” videos, if they can even be considered funny at all.

And while Daoud’s content was initially well received, fans have become more vocal recently, expressing that they do not want to see food being wasted in such a reckless manner anymore.

Instead of continuing along his wasteful path to stardom, Daoud turned a page on food waste.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest innovations in building a better future — straight to your inbox!

His TikTok page is now brimming with videos of himself making large amount of normal-sized food portions before giving it away to unhoused people in his community, acknowledging that not everyone has adequate access to food. He also shows old clips of his wasteful behavior in videos, comparing his past and present behaviors.

One of his recent videos has now been liked more than 70,000 times.

Every year in the U.S., 119 billion pounds of perfectly good food is wasted. According to Feeding America, that equates to 130 billion meals and more than $408 billion in food tossed out annually.

Considering an estimated 34 million people, including 9 million children, in the United States are food insecure, the concept of wasting for the sake of a viral video seems even more sinister.

Most of Daoud’s followers were quick to appreciate the transformation, with one commenting on a recent video, “I think its great that he realized what he was doing was wrong, and has changed for the better! We need more people like him on the planet.”

Another noted, “this is his character development arc.”

One of the most liked comments on the video read: “congrats for upgrading yourself.”

Daoud’s pivot even made it to Reddit, where a post highlighting his transformation received more than 52,000 upvotes and more than 1,400 comments.

“Happy to see this guy changed his ways for the better,” the original poster wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.