Clothing care expert shares hack to eliminate pesky sweat stains with three simple ingredients: 'This is my go-to'

Removing stubborn sweat stains can be a pain. However, one TikToker shared their affordable and effective solution for cleaning all garments.

The scoop

Vintage clothing care expert Larissa (@criteriavintage) shared her easy hack for removing tough sweat stains from white clothing.

The best part? Her recipe is cheap and non-toxic.

To make the stain remover, Larissa starts by adding one tablespoon of baking soda, one tablespoon of dish soap, one tablespoon of hydrogen peroxide, and a pinch of Super Washing Soda to a bowl. She then mixes the solution until it becomes a bluish paste before adding it to the stained area.

Larissa recommends using a finger or soft brush to work the solution into the garment, letting the mixture sit for at least five minutes. However, for yellowing on white garments, she recommends letting the mixture sit on a stain for a bit longer before hand washing or adding it to the washing machine.

"This works great for rings on collars and armpit stains," says Larissa.

How it's helping

Larissa is saving people money by teaching them how to use ingredients they already have to make an effective stain remover.

Plus, this DIY recipe is non-toxic, which is an added bonus. Many conventional stain removers contain toxic chemicals that are not only harmful to humans but also to the environment.

Cleaning hacks like this also help to reduce your household's plastic waste. Instead of purchasing a new stain remover at the store, you can ditch the single-use plastic container and make your own cleaning agent.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were grateful to find an affordable yet effective solution for removing stubborn garment stains.

"You are the stain remover queen!!" commented one user.

"Ooooo saving this!!" added another TikToker.

"This is my go-to as well!" wrote one user. "It's awesome!"

"Citric acid helps too," suggested another TikToker.

