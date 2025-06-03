Cleaning company unveils clever twist on household staple that could transform the industry: 'The best of both worlds'

It is also to be celebrated for its plant- and mineral-based ingredients.

Mean Green, a Rust-Oleum brand, announced a new product this spring that will cut down on your plastic use in the kitchen. It recently launched its Refillable Ultra Powered Concentrate, which is bottled in its new patent-pending dual-chamber design.

What's unique about this design is that the dual chamber allows the concentrate to be kept separate from the water — mixing only when sprayed — allowing you to have more concentrate per bottle.

Considering most dish soaps and laundry soaps on the market are mostly water with a bit of concentrated soap, this product offers the consumer a better deal and extends the lifespan of the plastic bottle.

Each refillable bottle comes with as much concentrate as four 28-ounce bottles of non-concentrated soap. It is currently available in three variants: a multipurpose cleaner, bathroom cleaner, and a glass cleaner.

It is also to be celebrated for its plant- and mineral-based ingredients — a win for scent-sensitive folks and pets — and it has been certified by the Environmental Protection Agency's Safer Choice program. With its final product, Mean Green has earned the title "Best Concentrate" at the 2025 Better Homes & Gardens Clean House Awards.

"Our R&D teams wanted to create more than a cleaner – we needed a complete cleaning system," Rust-Oleum R&D director Bob McNulty shared in a press release. "Mean Green is the best of both worlds – strong and effective, yet free from harsh chemicals."

The average American uses 562 pounds of plastic every year, half of which is discarded. When we reduce plastic in our households, we reduce plastic in our landfills, microplastics in our waterways, and dependence on fossil fuels in manufacturing.

While the ultimate goal would be to fully transition to adding concentrated versions of soap to our own bottles or make our own cleansers at home, this is still a big step toward reducing plastic in the U.S. and for those who are on a budget.

