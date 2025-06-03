  • Business Business

Cleaning company unveils clever twist on household staple that could transform the industry: 'The best of both worlds'

It is also to be celebrated for its plant- and mineral-based ingredients.

by Brianne Nemiroff
It is also to be celebrated for its plant- and mineral-based ingredients.

Photo Credit: Rust-Oleum

Mean Green, a Rust-Oleum brand, announced a new product this spring that will cut down on your plastic use in the kitchen. It recently launched its Refillable Ultra Powered Concentrate, which is bottled in its new patent-pending dual-chamber design.

What's unique about this design is that the dual chamber allows the concentrate to be kept separate from the water — mixing only when sprayed — allowing you to have more concentrate per bottle.

Considering most dish soaps and laundry soaps on the market are mostly water with a bit of concentrated soap, this product offers the consumer a better deal and extends the lifespan of the plastic bottle.

Each refillable bottle comes with as much concentrate as four 28-ounce bottles of non-concentrated soap. It is currently available in three variants: a multipurpose cleaner, bathroom cleaner, and a glass cleaner.

It is also to be celebrated for its plant- and mineral-based ingredients — a win for scent-sensitive folks and pets — and it has been certified by the Environmental Protection Agency's Safer Choice program. With its final product, Mean Green has earned the title "Best Concentrate" at the 2025 Better Homes & Gardens Clean House Awards.

"Our R&D teams wanted to create more than a cleaner – we needed a complete cleaning system," Rust-Oleum R&D director Bob McNulty shared in a press release. "Mean Green is the best of both worlds – strong and effective, yet free from harsh chemicals."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The average American uses 562 pounds of plastic every year, half of which is discarded. When we reduce plastic in our households, we reduce plastic in our landfills, microplastics in our waterways, and dependence on fossil fuels in manufacturing.

While the ultimate goal would be to fully transition to adding concentrated versions of soap to our own bottles or make our own cleansers at home, this is still a big step toward reducing plastic in the U.S. and for those who are on a budget.

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy a refillable product?

Saving money 💰

Reducing plastic waste 🗑️

Using less shelf space at home 💁‍♀️

Getting easy refill deliveries 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x