Cleaning expert reveals money-saving tip to keep your washing machine running in tip-top shape: 'So satisfying'

Having a washing machine in your home to throw a load in when watching a movie or working from home is the best feeling, but if you neglect cleaning the machine itself, there can be consequences.

TikTok cleaning expert Kellsie Zapata (@zapatas_cleaningservices) showed just how much dirt can build up in the machine and recommended a few products to help tackle it.

@zapatas_cleaningservices A dirty washer cannot clean your laundry efficiently, so it's essential to clean your washer regularly. The dirt that disappears from your clothes, towels, and sheets has to go somewhere, which means grime can build up inside your machine over time. Without regular cleaning, the washer might harbor leftover detergent, hard water deposits, and mildew. Let me show you how I cleaned this top loader. I'm using @ÁTHOS multi-surface cleaner. This is a plant-based, nontoxic cleaner, so it's safe to use on various appliances, including washers. I sprayed some Athos and then used a scrub brush from Walmart to clean different areas in the washer. Once I got all the gunk out of the fabric softener area, I poured water to flush it out. I used the scrub brush and Athos to clean the top part of the barrel. I pulled the gasket side to side to thoroughly clean this area. Then, I moved on to cleaning the lid. Afterward, I started to go over these areas with paper towels to wipe everything away. I cleaned the bleach tray and the fabric softener dispenser and then put them back securely. I used paper towels to wipe up any grime or gunk that fell in the washer. To clean the areas in the washer I can't get to, like behind the tub. I like to use the @affresh® appliance care machine cleaning tablets. They are safe to use in top loaders, front loaders, HE washers, and non HE washers. These tablets remove odor causing residue, detergent build up, and other grime. It's recommended to use these tablets once a month. I dropped one in the washer, selected hot water, and then started a cycle, and there you go🤩

The scoop

All you need to clean your washing machine is an all-purpose cleaner, a scrubbing brush, paper towels, and washing machine cleaning tablets.

First, you'll need the cleaner. Kellsie recommended Athos Living Multi-Surface Cleaner, which is plant-based and non-toxic. Remove the fabric softener dispenser and bleach tray to spray inside and clean out all the gunk. Next, rinse it out with water.

Then, you'll spray the barrel and use the brush to clean it by pulling it side to side to get to it. Then, you can spray and brush the lid.

Once you've done that, you can take a paper towel to wipe all the surfaces you just cleaned. Then, clean the fabric softener dispenser and the bleach tray before putting them back.

If there is any grime in the washer, you can use the paper towels to wipe them up.

Lastly, you'll use the cleaning tablets to reach the places you can't get to.

Zapata said, "These tablets remove odor-causing residue, detergent buildup and other grime."

It's recommended to use these tablets once a month.

Place the tablet in the washer, select a hot wash, and click start.

How it's helping

Regularly cleaning your washing machine will help it work efficiently. If you have to wash your clothes more than once or use more detergent, that will cost you more money.

Zapata said, "The dirt that dispenses from your clothes, towels, and sheets has to go somewhere. Which means grime can build up in your machine over time. Without regular cleaning, the washer might harbor leftover detergent, hard water deposits, and mildew."

According to Fred's Appliance Academy, mold can also grow in your washing machine without regular cleaning. Your clothes won't get clean and can even come out smelling. Luckily, with regular cleaning, your machine will last longer, which will save you from buying a new machine more frequently.

Additionally, when your machine works more efficiently, you'll save on energy bills. When you have to wash the clothes for longer, that adds to your utility bill.

Using less energy is also better for the environment, and more efficient machines will use less water.

You can also save more money on the cleaning products themselves, as it's possible to make a multi-purpose cleaner from products you likely have in your cupboards. You may even be able to reuse other brushes or old clothes you have lying around instead of the paper towels and brush that Kellsie recommended.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were grateful for the simple tip.

One user said, "I'm fixin' to deep clean my house starting this weekend, and you just reminded me this needs to be on the list, so thank you."

Another commented, "I did this today, so satisfying."

