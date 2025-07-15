  • Home Home

Homeowner shares simple solution for stubborn kitchen cleaning task: 'Wow, it looks new'

"I found this TikTok hack that saved me."

by Brianne Nemiroff
"I found this TikTok hack that saved me."

Photo Credit: TikTok

It can be really frustrating when your expensive, shiny pans start to lose their luster after a few high-heat recipes. Even after hours of soaking and scrubbing, or spending too much money on the newest trendy cleaning product, some stains just won't budge. 

Luckily, a TikTok creator reminded her followers that sometimes the least expensive and easiest cleaning option is the only thing you need to revive your expensive pans.

The scoop

TikTok creator Maria, of the account @arganimaria, shared a video with her followers showing that baking soda is her favorite hack for removing tough stains from stainless steel pans.

@arganimaria I thought my stainless steel pan was ruined, but then I found this TikTok hack that saved me #lifehacks #hacks #cleaninghacks #stainlesssteel ♬ original sound - Maria

"I thought my stainless steel pan was ruined, but then I found this TikTok hack that saved me," she wrote in her caption.

In the video, she shows herself adding baking soda and water to a burnt pan. Once the water mixes, she warms it up on the stove before scrubbing the pan. Once finished, the pan looks as good as new!

How it's helping

Many Americans use nonstick cookware, which often contains "forever chemicals" known as PFAS. With the rising awareness of PFAS, Americans are switching to non-toxic cookware, including stainless steel, which burns easily. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

This education teaches consumers that they don't need heavy-duty chemicals to clean their cookware; they can simply use baking soda and water to get the job done. Not only is this a big savings for the consumer's wallet, but it's safer for the environment as the toxic chemicals aren't ending up in our waterways. Using the ingredients you have at home, instead of buying a new cleaner for every cleaning job in your house, reduces the trash and clutter in your home, too.

For the times when baking soda or vinegar doesn't do the trick, there are also plenty of non-toxic cleaning brands that will get the job done. Clean Cult offers a variety of soaps and all-purpose cleaners in refillable aluminum bottles. Mean Green has multipurpose, glass, and bathroom cleaners in a dual-chamber spray bottle.

What everyone's saying

"Wow, it looks new!" one user commented.

"Soda is everything," another user wrote.

"Soda and vinegar are my best friends," a third replied.

What single change would make the biggest dent in your personal food waste?

Not buying food I don't need 🧐

Freezing my food before it goes bad 🧊

Using my leftovers more effectively 🍲

Composting my food scraps 🌱

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x