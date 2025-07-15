Homeowner shares simple solution for stubborn kitchen cleaning task: 'Wow, it looks new'

It can be really frustrating when your expensive, shiny pans start to lose their luster after a few high-heat recipes. Even after hours of soaking and scrubbing, or spending too much money on the newest trendy cleaning product, some stains just won't budge.

Luckily, a TikTok creator reminded her followers that sometimes the least expensive and easiest cleaning option is the only thing you need to revive your expensive pans.

The scoop

TikTok creator Maria, of the account @arganimaria, shared a video with her followers showing that baking soda is her favorite hack for removing tough stains from stainless steel pans.

"I thought my stainless steel pan was ruined, but then I found this TikTok hack that saved me," she wrote in her caption.

In the video, she shows herself adding baking soda and water to a burnt pan. Once the water mixes, she warms it up on the stove before scrubbing the pan. Once finished, the pan looks as good as new!

How it's helping

Many Americans use nonstick cookware, which often contains "forever chemicals" known as PFAS. With the rising awareness of PFAS, Americans are switching to non-toxic cookware, including stainless steel, which burns easily.

This education teaches consumers that they don't need heavy-duty chemicals to clean their cookware; they can simply use baking soda and water to get the job done. Not only is this a big savings for the consumer's wallet, but it's safer for the environment as the toxic chemicals aren't ending up in our waterways. Using the ingredients you have at home, instead of buying a new cleaner for every cleaning job in your house, reduces the trash and clutter in your home, too.

For the times when baking soda or vinegar doesn't do the trick, there are also plenty of non-toxic cleaning brands that will get the job done. Clean Cult offers a variety of soaps and all-purpose cleaners in refillable aluminum bottles. Mean Green has multipurpose, glass, and bathroom cleaners in a dual-chamber spray bottle.

What everyone's saying

"Wow, it looks new!" one user commented.

"Soda is everything," another user wrote.

"Soda and vinegar are my best friends," a third replied.

