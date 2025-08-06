Woman shares incredible stain removal hack passed down by her grandmother: 'Pure magic'

If mothers know best, grandmothers know better. A TikToker is bringing back an old-school stain removal method — one that's eco-conscious and surprisingly effective — passed down from her grandmother.

The scoop

In a video with over 26,000 saves, TikToker Emily (@ecoemilyl) shares how three ingredients removed pen ink from one of her favorite dresses. According to Emily, a combination of dish soap, hydrogen peroxide, and baking soda does the trick.

"I have the best stain remover hack of all time, and it's all thanks to my grandmother," she states in the clip. "When I say my grandmother knows everything, it's insane."

The trick is simple: Mix all three ingredients, gently apply the solution to the stain, and avoid over-scrubbing. Let it sit for a while to allow the solution to take effect.

How it's helping

First of all, the hack helps users skip pricey, chemical-heavy stain removers. This homemade solution is gentler on fabric and helps it last longer. It's also convenient since most households already have these ingredients on hand.

The impact goes beyond cost savings. Swapping out chemical-laden cleaners for natural cleaning products like baking soda helps keep harsh substances out of your water system.

Baking soda can effectively cut through grime, absorb odors, and dissolve organic matter — all without the environmental toll of synthetic chemicals.

Plus, ditching commercial cleaners means less plastic packaging that might otherwise end up in landfills, reducing your home's overall waste. These small swaps can add up over time and are a step toward more environmentally friendly living.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users are praising the trick — and they're especially thankful for the wisdom passed down through generations.

"This is AMAZING for yellow pit stains on white shirts," one commenter wrote. According to them, the solution was the only thing that helped remove the stains.

Another echoed the sentiment, saying: "This is the only stain remover I use. Pure magic."

One shared their success in using the hack: "Thank you!!! This removed an impossible stain in a towel. I think it was some kind of lotion or skincare. I tried everything, around ten washes and nothing [worked] until this."

As a fellow TikToker summed it up, "I'm relying on your grandma right now haha."

