Woman shares 'life saver' hack to get red wine stains out of clothes: 'This stain removal method has saved so many of my clothes'

Kicking back with a glass of red wine can be fun, but dealing with its stains on your clothes? Not so much. Thankfully, you can gather a few common items around your home and oust those stains from whence they came, or at least to whencever they're gonna go once you're through with them.

The scoop

Tiktoker Mikayla (@miks_tiks) shares her method for removing notoriously difficult red wine stains.

You'll need two pots, salt, and water. Drape the stained area of your clothing over the bigger pot, and cover the stain with salt. Leave the salt sitting for at least 10 minutes.

While you wait, boil water in the other pot. Once it's ready and the 10 minutes are up, carefully pour the boiling water over the stained area. Repeat this step as many times as needed to get the stain out.

Once the stain is no longer visible, put your clothes in the washing machine, but be sure you don't put them in the dryer until the stain is completely gone.

"This stain removal method has saved so many of my clothes," Mikayla said. "[It's] actually a life (clothes) saver!"

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How it's helping

Clothing can be expensive, and it sometimes has sentimental value making it irreplaceable. Having a cheap and easy method to remove stains can extend the life of your clothes and keep them in great condition.

Common stain remover products cost money and require a trip to the store if you don't already have them on hand. These products also tend to come in plastic containers. Cheap and natural cleaning alternatives can be just as effective as popular cleaning products while being safer and reducing plastic waste. Extending the life of your clothing keeps it from becoming waste as well.

Luckily, there are many natural cleaning methods you can try using common household items.

Once you've got the stains out of your clothes, keep the salt handy to tackle oven spills. Baking soda is another item frequently used for cleaning. Check out this article to learn how to use it to get your stainless steel pans sparkling like new again. You can also use it to deep-clean dirty rags.

What everyone's saying

Other Tiktokers found success with this method and made suggestions of their own too.

One user asked, "Is this good for oil stains as well?" Mikayla replied, "Haven't tried this for oil stains, but I do know dish soap works wonders on them!"

Another user simply said, "This worked thanks!!!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.