Frustrated resident calls out reckless parking with eye-opening photo: 'I hate all these people'

"Can't even squeeze between cars."

by Noah Jampol
"Can't even squeeze between cars."

Photo Credit: Reddit

One Redditor showed what happens when a community lets cars run amok and there's just not enough space.

They shared an image of South Philadelphia to the r/Philadelphia subreddit depicting cars at a four-way intersection.

"Every single crosswalk is blocked," they noted in their post of the four places pedestrians could legally cross theoretically.

"Can't even squeeze between cars," they lamented. "I hate all these people."

The original poster was far from the only one to notice the trend taking over the neighborhood as another user declared that "South Philly is the craziest part of the city with parking." 

Redditors identified the cause as households opting for an excessive number of cars, with two-driver households often having four vehicles, including work trucks and vans.

Watch now: These high-tech roads wirelessly charge your car as you drive

The key culprits for this were cheap parking options and a lack of proper public transit options in the area, per members of the subreddit.

The overall upshot of turning cars loose in South Philly and other areas is a negative for the communities. For one thing, traveling by foot or on bike can save residents money, lower road congestion, and provide exercise that is beneficial for their health.

Car dominance, meanwhile, comes with traffic noise that is both unpleasant and linked to stunting children's development. There is also an environmental toll, including tailpipe pollution that worsens the air we breathe and a reliance on dirty energy to fuel gas-powered vehicles.

Parking in crosswalks also can pose a major safety hazard for pedestrians, who have to worry about weaving through a maze of vehicles and then hoping other motorists even see them when they reach the road. Around the country, parking on sidewalks is another common frustrating occurrence.

It can make pedestrians feel like walking is almost a crime in their community. Meanwhile, walkable cities come with an array of benefits for residents. Those can include more beautified areas aimed at pedestrians, a quieter atmosphere, and the convenience of not having to get into traffic to do errands.

When it comes to South Philly, Redditors were pessimistic about things ever changing.

"You're looking at households down there with 2-3 cars when in reality most of them could be 1 car households with some extremely minor concessions," a user asserted.

"It's gotten out of hand lately," one commenter noted. "Ever since Covid it feels like people behave as if their actions do not affect anyone else."

