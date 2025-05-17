Homeowner shares startling screenshot of energy bill one year after installing solar panels: '[It] speaks for itself'

A Reddit post has garnered attention for the poster's incredible year-to-year savings after switching to solar panels.

The post shows a screenshot of the individual's prior energy bill for a hot summer month being $337, while the following year the monthly bill was a mere $11.

Popularity amongst renewable options — such as electric, wind, and solar power — is growing across the world. The need to invest in clean energy is apparent with the climate issues attached to more typical options, like methane gas, growing in concern.

While gas releases toxins that pollute our airways and bodies, leading to environmental and health issues, these greener alternatives pose significantly fewer problems.

Solar panels are one of the best options for creating clean energy. Although the production of them does create heat, their long lifespan offsets this.

According to MET Group, "An average solar panel needs 1-4 years before it becomes carbon neutral. Given that the operating lifetime of a solar panel is approximately 30 years, it can be confidently stated that for 86.6% to 96.6% of its lifespan, a solar panel operates carbon neutrally."

To get savings like this user's, people in the U.S. are subject to tax credits to help them save on the upfront cost of renewable energy. Solar panels, for example, can be installed at a lower rate thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The resource, EnergySage, provides you with free solar estimates and helps you compare quotes.

Commenters on the post shared their enthusiasm for solar.

One said, "[The post] speaks for itself! Going solar is a no brainer."

Another solar panel owner added, "Yes, [my bill] is at least 10.00 a month! I love solar."

With EnergySage, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for solar purchases and installations. The current IRA credits are incredibly useful for individuals to turn toward solar as well, though the Trump administration has mentioned cutting them. It's best to act now if you want to get the optimal savings for your solar or other clean energy purchases.

