Rooftop solar will be more expensive without the tax credit — but this service is helping homeowners install panels for no money down

For the past several years, a 30% residential solar tax credit has helped homeowners to offset the costs of buying new home solar panels. But now that those tax credits are expiring in 2026, many people are instead looking to another option: solar leasing.

What is solar leasing?

Solar leasing works similarly to any other leasing model: Homeowners rent, rather than buy, the equipment. This allows them to gain access to its benefits — in this case, abundant and affordable clean energy — without taking on the full cost of ownership.

With a program like LightReach from Palmetto, homeowners even have the option to install their solar array for no money down. Considering the package includes installation, permitting, and maintenance, it's hands-down the easiest way to switch to solar without doing any heavy lifting.

Why is solar leasing beneficial to homeowners?

Solar leasing is an excellent way to enjoy the benefits of solar power without committing to the investment of a full system.

The key benefit is the monthly utility bill savings. Upgrading to solar power is one of the most effective ways to slash your home's utility bills in one fell swoop. And if you're combining a solar upgrade with other upgrades, like installing a high-efficiency heat pump or switching to an electric vehicle, the savings compound.

Lower energy costs are also a major win for homeowners during a time when energy rates are skyrocketing. Leasing offers a unique benefit here: A homeowner who signs up with LightReach from Palmetto locks in a 25-year utility rate.

"So you can swap spiraling utility costs for dependable, abundant energy made right there on your roof," the company explains on its website.

How solar power helps the environment

Many people are also motivated to make the switch by a desire to reduce their pollution output.

Burning oil and gas for energy is now recognized as a top polluter of our air and our atmosphere, releasing toxic compounds that trap heat and pose risks to our health.

On the other hand, solar power simply harnesses the free and abundant energy from sunlight, enabling much cleaner air and a more stable future.

Leasing versus buying solar panels

If you have the budget to buy a new solar array before the tax credits expire at the end of 2025, now is the time to do it. EnergySage is a great place to start exploring your options; they offer free tools for getting trusted quotes and comparing price estimates.

If you're unsure whether solar leasing or buying is the right option for you, your home, and your budget, check out this pros and cons list.

