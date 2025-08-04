Solar industry insider gets real about the pros and cons of leasing panels: 'Some truth and clarity'

"It's a win-win whichever way you decide to go solar, you will be saving," the expert clarified.

Amid all the misinformation swirling online, one exasperated solar expert made a post to r/solar to clarify the truth behind solar solutions.

"I just wanted to post some truth and clarity about solar TPO products (third party ownership) like leases and PPA's [power purchase agreements] because all the negative and non factual comments on Reddit about it," they wrote in the post.

The OP then laid out three reasons why solar PPAs can be a good idea: If the price per unit of electricity in the agreement is less than what you'd pay your utility company, if the annual price increase is less than 3%, and if the solar company you're signing with has a good reputation, based on independent reviews.

They explained that "there is no reason to have to buy your system upfront" and that one does not need to have loads of money to pursue solar.

Indeed, leasing options for solar panels have helped thousands of renters and homeowners pursue solar. Leasing programs can help renters and homeowners minimize upfront costs, with no down payments. Palmetto's Lightreach program is one option for those interested in pursuing solar, as it allows no money down.

On top of increasingly seamless renting options, utility bills can potentially be lowered when switching to solar. Some estimates suggest that one can reduce their energy bills by thousands of dollars annually. The energy solution has been lauded as the ultimate money-saving hack, sometimes even bringing energy bills down to $0.

For homeowners, it can be difficult to choose between purchasing or renting options. Thankfully, guides are in place that help homeowners make the decision.

Other services, like EnergySage's service, make it easy to compare quotes from local, vetted solar installers that can save you up to $10,000 on installation.

The expert explained that some are hesitant to rent solar options, as they are unsure if they are getting the best deal from the solar company. However, "People bash on solar, especially the non-ownership option of it, but tend to forget that it is the utility companies that are the real thieves."

In addition to monetary savings, switching to solar helps exponentially with reducing polluting emissions. These emissions reduce life quality in communities and wildlife as they add to air pollution, harming life spans.

"It's a win-win whichever way you decide to go solar, you will be saving," the expert clarified.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







