Homeowner shares sincere review 13 years after installing solar panels: 'I haven't had an electric bill since 2011'

What if your electric company paid you each month instead of the other way around? That's the reality for Doug Kalmer, a Tennessee resident who built an impressive solar setup that powers his life — and puts money in his pocket.

The scoop

In a video shared by Footprint Hero with Alex Beale, Kalmer gave a tour of his energy-saving solar system, which was installed in 2011. Kalmer said he hasn't had an electric bill since. In fact, his system produces so much excess energy that the electric company pays him for what he sends back to the grid.

Kalmer installed his original 20 ground-mounted solar panels by hand. He said the system paid for itself by 2017 — and has been turning a profit ever since. His most recent electric bill stated that the electric company owed him $40.42 for the energy his panels supplied to the grid.

"This has actually made money for me and enabled me to invest in more solar," Kalmer said in the video.

Using his energy earnings, Kalmer purchased used solar panels to create a second hybrid system that powers his home. That setup includes six ground-mounted panels, three roof-mounted panels, a battery for energy storage, and a connection to the grid for backup during outages.

Kalmer said the new-to-him system supplies more than enough power for his daily needs — even powering "welders, air compressors, a hot tub — lots of stuff." Meanwhile, the original 20-panel array continues to generate energy that's sold back to the utility company.

"It's been very low maintenance," Kalmer said of his panels. "Once in a while, I have to wash the debris off them. But otherwise, you don't have to do anything."

If you are considering solar, Kalmer recommended lowering your energy consumption as much as possible through "weather stripping, insulation, air tightness, energy-efficient appliances, and conservation" to make your solar array as efficient as possible.

"I don't understand why more people don't do it," Kalmer said in the video. "I have no electric bill. I haven't had an electric bill since 2011."

How it's helping

Solar power is one of the least polluting energy options available. By going solar, homeowners reduce their reliance on the grid, which is fueled by dirty energy sources such as gas, oil, and coal. Recent data suggests that 79% of the nation's power comes from dirty energy sources. According to the United Nations, dirty fuel is one of the most significant contributors to planetary warming.

Kalmer said in the video: "We advocate for solar because it's well worth doing. Environmentally, it's a great thing. We are in more trouble than we realize, and we need to lower our carbon footprint, and solar is a great way to do it."

Aside from the environmental perks, going solar is also one of the best ways to save money on home energy. Though the upfront cost can be substantial, most systems pay for themselves in about seven years. After that, your power is essentially free.

"This is free fuel falling on you every day," Kalmer said in the video. "Use it."

If you want to see if solar is right for you, EnergySage is a free online resource that helps you compare solar quotes quickly and easily with its comprehensive tools. It can even show you how much federal and state solar incentives can save you when installing a system, significantly reducing the initial investment.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the video were excited to hear about a successful solar project from someone as knowledgeable and passionate as Kalmer.

"This guy really knows his systems and I love how he had different types. Even the solar ovens!" one commenter wrote. "So cool. Harness the power of the sun!"

"I wish Doug was my neighbor," another added. "I could learn a lot from him."

