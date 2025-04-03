Home energy expert shares no-nonsense take on solar panels — here's what you need to know before installing

Thinking about switching to solar? The experts at EnergySage are offering a no-nonsense look at what to consider before making the home energy investment.

EnergySage recently outlined the pros and cons of switching to solar in a short, informative video. The company shared that the biggest pros of solar are the financial and environmental benefits.

Focusing on the financial perks, going solar can help protect homeowners from rising energy costs — even if there's an upfront investment.

"Solar ultimately saves you money by reducing or even eliminating your electricity bill," MaryElizabeth Mooney, a content marketing specialist at EnergySage, said in the video. "Since home solar systems typically last 25 to 35 years, you can lock in these savings for a long time."

According to EnergySage, you're likely to save anywhere from $28,000 to $120,000 over 25 years by going solar. Mooney added that government incentives and rebates through the Inflation Reduction Act can help make the initial cost of solar panels more affordable. And that can help you save even more in the long run.

Even if you don't plan to stay in your home for another 25 years, solar panels can increase your home value if you sell. According to EnergySage, you can expect about a 4% increase in your home value with solar panels.

Solar is also one of the least polluting energy options available to homeowners. That's because solar power helps reduce reliance on the grid, which is largely fueled by dirty energy sources. According to the United Nations, dirty fuel such as gas, oil, and coal are the largest contributors to planetary warming. Recent data suggests that 79% of the nation's power comes from dirty energy sources.

Despite these perks, EnergySage said that homeowners planning to move within five years may want to reconsider installing solar panels. The typical break-even point — when energy savings offset the upfront cost of solar panels and their installation — is eight to nine years. While solar panels can increase your home value and help you recover some costs when selling, the added value alone is usually not enough to break even before the five-year mark.

EnergySage added that not every house is ideal for solar, which is an important consideration before investing. People without a south-facing roof that is free of shade might not be able to take advantage of rooftop solar.

Despite these cons and considerations, EnergySage said that most homeowners would benefit from switching to solar.

"The pros of solar outweigh the cons in most situations," EnergySage said in an accompanying article. "For most solar shoppers, savings on energy bills make solar worth it."

While the initial investment can be intimidating, IRA incentives can help. And claiming these tax credits and rebates is easier than you may think thanks to EnergySage. EnergySage is a free online resource that quickly and easily estimates your potential solar savings and helps you compare quotes with its comprehensive tools.

But these savings may not be available for much longer. President Donald Trump has proposed dismantling the IRA, which could reduce or eliminate government incentives for climate-friendly home renovations such as solar panels. While major changes to the IRA would require an act of Congress, the program's future remains uncertain. With that in mind, taking advantage of IRA incentives now could save you thousands.

