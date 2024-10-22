  • Home Home

Off-grid homeowner dispels common misconception about solar energy: 'I ... haven't had to run a generator in two years'

"I am amazed at the amount of solar I get on cloudy/overcast days."

by Jenny Allison
Photo Credit: iStock

When you think about solar energy, you probably picture the sun radiating down from a clear sky. But despite the common misconception that solar energy requires intense, warm sunlight, these energy sources can be just as effective even on a cloudy winter day.

One person knows this very well. They posted about their experience using solar on the subreddit r/OffGrid, dedicated to off-grid living and power usage.

Along with a photo of their solar panels sitting in a serene snowy yard, they wrote: "It's a common misconception that solar doesn't work in the winter. I've been off-grid for two years using solar for all electrical needs."

When commenters asked them to expound on their experience, they wrote, "The cold actually helps the panels run better because less energy is lost to the heat." They also pointed out that mounting the panels on the ground had been more effective than mounting them on the roof: "It makes a difference when you don't have to wait for the snow to melt off."

Other off-grid enthusiasts had similar things to say. One shared: "I am amazed at the amount of solar I get on cloudy/overcast days. The only time that we have zero power input is when it is raining heavily. Even in a light rain we get enough."

One challenge that the original poster did point out is shade. "I'd say shading from the sun being low on the horizon is the biggest culprit for me," they shared. "There are trees now casting shade onto the panels that weren't an issue in summer." 

Watch now: AITA for making my neighborhood look 'trashy'?

Nevertheless, the setup is working as intended. "I had to unplug the mini fridge recently but haven't had to run a generator in two years," they said.

While many homeowners aren't ready to dedicate the time and effort needed to move entirely off-grid, upgrading to renewable energy sources like solar — even for some of a home's energy usage — is a great way to save money. Switching to a heat pump instead of traditional HVAC, for example, can save you over $1,000 a year.

And in many cases, savings are amplified even further with thousands of dollars in government incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act. You can learn more about what you might qualify for using Rewiring America's handy calculator here.

