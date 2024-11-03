You can snag $13,000 in rebates when switching to solar — and the Expedia of solar can show you how

The free online resource helps you get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes via its comprehensive tools.

Solar power isn't the future — it's the now. Switching to solar can make your home more climate-friendly. Plus, it can save you a good chunk of cash in the long run.

Installing solar panels, however, can be an expensive investment. Investing in the technology for your home could require an upfront cost of about $20,000 to $45,000 depending on where you live. But the government wants to ease a bit of that burden for qualifying homeowners — by 30%, to be exact.

It's all thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, a two-year-old law that marks Congress' biggest climate action to date. Through the IRA, Congress dedicated almost $370 billion to climate action — and some of that money can go right into your pocket when making climate-minded upgrades to your home.

The IRA offers sizable rebates for a wide range of energy-efficient home improvements, including water heaters, attic insulation, new windows, and even eco-friendly appliances such as washers, dryers, and stoves. And, yes, solar panel installation is a part of this important legislation.

As with any law, navigating the fine print can be overwhelming. That's where EnergySage comes in. Billed as the "Expedia of solar," EnergySage can help you determine how much solar could save you easily and quickly — and at no cost. The free online resource helps you get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes via its comprehensive tools.

Under the IRA, the government will cover 30% of home solar installation costs. According to EnergySage, the average estimated cost to install home solar in Wyoming is about $44,000. This means you could get about $13,000 in tax incentives and rebates toward this climate-friendly home upgrade.

Solar energy is one of the least polluting energy options available to homeowners. Solar power helps reduce reliance on the grid, which still draws from polluting sources of energy. According to the United Nations, dirty energy sources — like gas, oil, and coal — are the largest contributors to planetary warming, and a change is much needed. Recent data suggests that 79% of all power comes from dirty energy sources.

Going solar isn't just good for the planet. It's also one of the best ways to save money on home energy. According to EnergySage, you're likely to save anywhere from $28,000 to $120,000 over 25 years by going solar. And even if you don't remain in the same house for that long, solar panels can increase the value of your home when selling.

EnergySage reports that the average homeowner can expect solar panels to pay for themselves in about 7.5 years.

If you're considering solar, make EnergySage your first stop. With game-changing tools to help make solar savings easier to navigate, saving money and helping the planet just got easier.



