Woman shares hack for hanging frames using old soda can tabs: ‘This is going to be a game changer for me’

A video of an ingenious hack for using old soda can tabs — hanging artwork with them — amazed commenters on Instagram.

How it works

Sarah Teresinski (@redeux_style) demonstrates her method for removing a tab whilst, crucially, preserving the small ring in the center. She does this by rotating the tab and folding it downwards until it pops off neatly.

This little ring, she explains, happens to be the perfect size for a small screw.

After removing the tab, she attaches it to a frame by drilling a screw through the small ring. And voila — she has a sturdy picture-hanging setup. The tabs can be used to string mounting wire or used directly as hanging hooks themselves.

“These hold 5-10 pounds really nicely. Honestly, it works better than any store mounting kit you can buy,” she enthuses. “Happy upcycling!”

How it’s helping

The hack is an excellent way to save money on buying a mounting kit from the hardware store, Sarah points out. But not only that — it’s also a great way to upcycle and avoid generating waste.

Commenters were delighted.

“Brilliant!” said one person.

“That is GENIUS!!!!!!” another wrote. “That is one of those why didn’t I think of that!!!!!”

The trend towards upcycling — the idea of taking recycling one step further and repurposing an item for continued use — has continued to grow in popularity. From upcycling clothes and food to repurposing furniture and even sourcing upcycled building materials for skyscrapers, the circular approach is here to stay.

It’s a timely development, as more and more attention has been pointed toward the price — literally — of excessive waste. In the U.S. each year, nearly 85% of all textiles are thrown away, $444 billion worth of food is wasted, and only about 5% of plastic is ever recycled.

In addition to being unsightly, excessive waste can lead to the spread of disease, the reduction of animal habitats, and a severe decrease in value and livability for excessively polluted areas.

Similarly, circular brands have also surged in popularity, offering consumers a chance to shop guilt-free, knowing their consumption isn’t contributing to excessive waste generation.

What everyone’s saying

Viewers were inspired and eager to try the soda tab hack for themselves.

“Genius! Thank you for that,” wrote one person.

“Love how you take the simplest things and create uses for them,” another commented. “Nothing is wasted.”

“This is going to be a game changer for me,” said another.

